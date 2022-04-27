Best NBA Player Props Today | Andrew Wiggins & Patrick Williams | Wednesday, April 27th

NBA Player Props for Tonight: Wiggins continues to crash the boards

Finding winning player prop lines may seem a little more difficult on Wednesday. Since there are only two NBA playoff games on Wednesday night, the number of props available has decreased by a good margin. With proper research and trend identification, you can find some sneaky good lines for Wednesday night's matchups.

Below, you'll find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate.

Player Prop No. 1: Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 Rebounds (-115)

The former No. 1 overall pick has played well in this series, averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Andrew Wiggins has gone over his player prop line of 5.5 rebounds in all four of the games in the series. As the Golden State Warriors look to finish off their series with the Denver Nuggets, Wiggins looks to continue to bring down rebounds.

The Warriors have implemented a small-ball lineup lately, playing three guards (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole) alongside two forwards (Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins).

This adjustment, as well as Green's focus on containing Nikola Jokic, has opened up plenty of opportunities for Wiggins to gather rebounds at a high rate. Although Curry has been coming off of the bench, this small-ball lineup still eats up big minutes and plays during key stretches.

"GAME DAY"- @warriors

Player Prop No. 2: Patrick Williams over 16.5 Points+Rebounds (-120)

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks.

Patrick Williams is coming off an extremely impressive performance that saw him grab 10 rebounds to go along with 20 points.

What we love about Williams is that despite the recent blowouts by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls forward is still playing his fair share of minutes. With 30-plus minutes in each of the last three games, Williams is set for an even bigger role tonight as Chicago is without its second-leading scorer, Zach LaVine.

DeMar DeRozan will draw a lot of attention from Milwaukee Bucks defenders, so Williams should find himself getting open shots and post-up opportunities. In Game 4, Williams' volume stood out, as he shot the ball 13 times. As long as he is efficient, that volume is good enough to get him over the player prop line in points alone.

Ride with the 20-year old to take advantage of his opportunity.

