Best NBA Player Props Today | April 21st | Rudy Gobert & Anthony Edwards

NBA player props for Thursday, April 21st: Expect Gobert to dominate the glass once again.

NBA player props can be an extremely fun way to watch games that you don't particularly have a favorite team in. By analyzing matchups and trends, there are always profitable spots to find in a basketball game that aren't just moneyline or spread picks. Tonight, two particular players have matchups and trends that say they have a great chance to make some money!

Player Prop No. 1: Rudy Gobert over 15.5 Rebounds (-120)

Rudy Gobert has pulled down 17 rebounds in each of the first two games of this series. This season, the Utah Jazz center led the NBA with 14.7 rebounds per game. Gobert's rebound prop has made bettors money all season, and that should be the case on Thursday night.

Over the last seven games, Dallas has given up the sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers and has given up the 10th-most on the season.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled out a 110-104 Game 2 win without Luka Doncic on Monday that evened the series at one game apiece. Doncic remains questionable for the matchup, and the final word on his availability isn't expected until closer to tipoff.

The first two games of the series were extremely competitive, and that should be the case again. If the Mavericks can keep the same intensity they've had and keep this game close, Gobert should have no problem getting over his rebound player prop.

"Unfatigued"- @utahjazz

Player Prop No. 2: Anthony Edwards over 23.5 Points (-135)

"What a playoff debut for @theantedwards_"- @ESPN

Anthony Edwards' volume and usage in the first two games of the series has been great. He's taking 19 shots per game with 10 of them coming from behind the 3-point line.

Edwards exploded for 36 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 130-117 Game 1 victory but came up short of the player prop in Game 2. The young star finished with 20 points but was taken out in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.

The Memphis Grizzlies rebounded from a loss at home to even the series at 1-1 as they head to Minnesota. Playing in front of its home crowd, Minnesota should keep this game a lot more competitive than the previous one.

Edwards has had too much volume over the last two games for one not to take advantage of this line at 23.5

