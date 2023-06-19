Best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings for all players

When it comes to selecting the best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings, players have a wide array of options.

Developers 2K Sports has ensured that players can play how they want, including the ability to turn off the shot meter. Doing so provides a boost, as you’re not being guided by any parameters regarding how good your last throw was. Naturally, some players who are experienced in the game prefer not to use the shot meter.

However, this feature is extremely important if you’re just starting the game. The supposed boost you get for turning off the shot meter is insignificant, making sense for even veterans to use it.

That said, there are a few tweaks you will need to make in the in-game settings to make the most of it. While the best choices depend on your preferences, some are universal to get the best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings.

What are the best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings?

Before proceeding, ensure that the shot meter is enabled in the game. It’s usually turned on by default, but you can also do the same from the in-game settings. Alternatively, this option also allows you to turn off the feature if you want to do so.

Once turned on, you can make the following adjustments to get the best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings. The main aim of the meter is to tell you how accurate and well-timed your throws are.

On: This is obvious that the meter must remain turned on for all throws.

Then comes the part of choosing the best type, and there are a couple of options. The Comet is the one that's available by default, and this is incidentally a favorite of the community.

As this meter type is available to everyone, it’s heavily used by all levels of players. It provides the necessary information you need to throw more accurately.

The Curved Bar is another great option, although you might not have access to it. It was available as the level 3 reward in the opening season of the game.

Of course, you can customize the best shot meter NBA 2K23 settings to decide if you want it to work partially. That involves using the shot meter only for throws with the pro stick, free throws or shot buttons.

If you’re a beginner, the recommendation is to just keep the shot meter on by default. As you gain more experience, using it for specific situations (for example, free throws) is more advisable.

While you can tweak different aspects of the shot meter, its color can’t be changed in NBA 2K23.

