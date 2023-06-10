How to set a screen in NBA 2K23

One of the most useful abilities in NBA 2K23 that you can do during the match is set a screen. This is one of the most widely used tactics in the world of basketball that enables an offensive team to score more baskets. You can do the same with any team of your liking in the virtual world, and 2K Sports allows you to enjoy different types as well.

You'll know exactly what to do if you've been playing the NBA 2K games over the years. However, the recent addition of NBA 2K23 to the PS Plus subscription has brought several new players to the game. If you're one of them, fear not, for setting a screen during a match is very easy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All NBA 2K23 controls to set a screen

Set a screen: Press and hold B(Xbox)/O(Ps)

Press and hold B(Xbox)/O(Ps) Quick Screen: Tap B/O

Tap B/O Call for Screen: Press and hold LB/L1 to pick a teammate

Press and hold LB/L1 to pick a teammate Pick Control Roll or Fade: Press and hold LB/L1 and use the RB/R1 to choose Roll or Fade.

Press and hold LB/L1 and use the RB/R1 to choose Roll or Fade. Pick Control Side: Press, hold LB/L1, and use the left stick.

Press, hold LB/L1, and use the left stick. Slip Screen and Early Fade: After calling a pick, press LB/L1 before the screener gets hit.

That's all you need to know to set a screen in NBA 2K23. However, it's worth knowing the different types you can utilize to make your gameplay more dynamic.

Ball Screen

When you set a screen that shields a teammate with the ball, it falls under this category in NBA 2K23.

Pick and Roll

A highly offensive tactic that sets a screen for a teammate with the ball and then moves toward the basket. The aim is to receive the pass successfully and score a basket.

Back Screen

This method creates a screen behind a player trying to defend against your teammate. The dummy creates an extra pass, as the screen can then move toward the basket to receive a pass and then score.

Pick and Pop

This move is similar to the Pick and Roll, but the screen moves, or "pops," to an open space rather than towards the basket. You can set a screen like this in NBA 2K23 when a particular court section is extremely congested.

Overall, screens, when used properly, will offer you additional options in the attack. It's not the most obvious way of attacking, but taking a direct approach at all times can be counterproductive. Hence, it's in your best interests to learn and practice these concepts to become a better player.

Poll : 0 votes