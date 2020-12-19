The best starting 5 in the NBA 2020-21 season

The NBA 2020-21 season will start on December 22nd, and the hype is already here. Even after the shortest offseason for the teams who played in the NBA bubble, the league is back and fans love it. As is usual, rankings of players have been released. On that note, we will list the best starting five from the talent pool in the NBA 2020-21 season.

NBA 2020-21: Best player for each position

The start of the NBA 2020-21 campaign will be thrilling, as some rivalries will resume (LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers), and other rivalries could begin (Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets).

Another interesting feature from the upcoming NBA 2020-21 season will be the return of some of the greatest players in today's NBA. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be back in action after missing the entire 2019-20 season (Durant) and playing only five games (Curry).

Curry's and Durant's returns are not irrelevant to this post, as they might have a case to top their respective positions.

Also, reigning Finals MVP, LeBron James, will surely top one of the positions of today's game. However, we could decide whether to put 'The King' at point guard or small forward.

Without further ado, let us look at the best players in each position for the NBA 2020-21 season.

The format will have two guards, two forwards, and a center.

Guard - LeBron James

2020 NBA Finals.

'The King' is universally recognized as a small forward. However, he was listed as a point guard last year (for the first time in his career), and he was great, leading the NBA in assists per game.

LEBRON JAMES MIXTAPE 👑



Watch @KingJames' run through the NBA Playoffs on his way to his 4th NBA title and NBA Finals MVP! #NBAMixtape pic.twitter.com/yNvh0kRRll — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2020

LeBron James will play in his 18th NBA season, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. We could bet on him leading the league in assists again in the NBA 2020-21 campaign.

James does not have much to prove with four NBA championships and four Finals MVP trophies with three different franchises (the only player ever to do it). However, he is as driven as anyone and will be huge in the NBA 2020-21 season.

LeBron has a golden chance to guide the LA Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships, and not many will bet against him doing it.

Already a four-time NBA MVP, James averages 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game in his NBA career. He should definitely be able to post similar numbers in the NBA 2020-21 campaign.

In fact, Basketball Reference is projecting him to have a 26/8/9 season in his 18th year.

Guard - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry last played an official NBA game on March 5th. As Golden State had the worst record in the league, they were not in Orlando's NBA bubble.

However, even after a long break, the greatest shooter in NBA history cannot be out of the best starting five for the NBA 2020-21 season. He makes the cut as the guard alongside James for the NBA 2020-21 year.

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, and he should return in tremendous form despite playing just five games last season and only one in 2020 (before the current preseason).

Curry averages 23.5 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in his NBA career. Moreover, his shooting splits of 48/44/91 only show he is the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

He might even have a big shot at MVP in the NBA 2020-21 season if he can push his Golden State Warriors to the West's top spots.