Best starting 5 of NBA players aged 25 or under 

The future of the NBA is in safe hands. The league has seen the emergence of some exceptional young talents who have limitless potential and have shone throughout the current NBA season.

Most of these players have excelled so well that sometimes we tend to forget they still have another 10-15 years of basketball left in them because of their young age.

Players like Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, to name a few, seem like veterans already due to the leadership role they have donned for their respective franchises.

Best starting 5 of under 25 players in the NBA

The under-25 pool this NBA season features a plethora of players in each position. Most of them are starters in their teams and are key components in helping them achieve their respective goals as well.

On that note, we compile the best starting 5 of players who fit the under-25 criteria. These mentions are opinionated and could differ for every individual. So without any further ado, let us start.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic (Age, 22)

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He is just in his third season and was the odds-on favorite to win the NBA MVP award at the beginning of the campaign. He might not be one of the frontrunners to win the award now but has definitely lived up to expectations with his stellar showings this season.

Luka won the Rookie of the Year award in 2019, made it to the All-NBA team in 2020 and was selected twice to start the NBA All-Star game for consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

2 Minutes Of Luka Doncic Game Winners! pic.twitter.com/FG40AgIyV1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2021

Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game so far. His output and production rate are the best amongst all the under-25 candidates, making him a must-have in this hypothetical lineup.

Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell (Age, 24)

Donovan Mitchell

The shooting guard position was a tough choice to make between Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker. But based on their roles for their respective sides and their season averages, Mitchell edges out Booker by a slender margin.

Donovan Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is now in his fourth season and is one of the best players alongside Rudy Gobert on the Utah Jazz team. He made it to the All-Rookie first team in 2018 and has been selected as an All-Star twice in his career.

Spida. Filthy.



What a move from Donovan Mitchell 😱 pic.twitter.com/HVmNVyDFR3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

This season, Mitchell is averaging a team-high 26.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He has led the Utah Jazz to the best overall record at 41-14. The Jazz are also ranked first in the West ahead of the likes of the LA Clippers and LA Lakers, who were the favorites to finish as the top side in the West.

Small Forward - Jayson Tatum (Age, 23)

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players from the 2017 NBA Draft and was picked third overall at the time. He is a key member of the Boston Celtics franchise and is one of their most reliable players as well.

Jayson Tatum has the potential to become one of the best forwards in the league in the coming years. He can shoot the ball well, is a decent ball-handler and offers great defensive support.

He made the All-Rookie first team in 2018 and All-NBA 3rd team in 2020, owing to his role in leading the C's to a conference finals run. Tatum is also a two-time All-Star.

Jayson Tatum passed Larry Bird as the youngest Celtics player to drop 50 points last night ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wKx2a0wjdl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2021

This season, Tatum is averaging a career-best in points and assists - 25.6 and 4.2, respectively. He leads the Celtics in these stat categories along with 1.2 steals per contest. Tatum's output has increased significantly with each passing season and if he continues to improve at this rate, the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old.

Power Forward - Zion Williamson (Age, 20)

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was the number one pick overall in the 2019 Draft. His debut campaign was cut short by an injury, but Williamson still managed to show how good he is even when he returned late in the season. The 20-year-old has carried that start into his first full season this time and has taken the league by storm.

Despite playing just 24 games last season, Zion still managed to make it to the All-Rookie first team in 2020. He is leading the Pelicans' charge this season to help them qualify for the playoffs and is already regarded as the face of the franchise. Williamson also made his All-Star game debut this season.

Zion Williamson is averaging 26.5 points on 61.7% shooting this season.



That’s the most PPG by any player with 60+ FG% in NBA history.



It’s also the highest FG% by any player with 15+ FGA per game in NBA history.



A truly historical season. pic.twitter.com/XKcX9GRdMc — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021

Zion is averaging a team-high 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting a whopping 61.8% from the field. He has formed a solid partnership with the likes of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball this season.

If the trio manage to perform the way they have this season for a long time, they could lead the Pelicans to new heights in the foreseeable future.

Center - Bam Adebayo (Age, 23)

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo was the 14th overall pick from the stacked 2017 NBA Draft. He is the only player to have played in the NBA finals amongst all the five players mentioned in this hypothetical lineup.

Bam is one of the most versatile big men in the league. He can score well, make plays for his teammates and also be very effective in the paint. Adebayo is a highly impactful player for the Heat and has formed a solid partnership with Jimmy Buttler since the 2019-2020 campaign. His performances that season helped him get selected for his first NBA All-Star game appearance as well.

NBA.con moves Bam Adebayo up to No. 4 on their latest DPOY ladder pic.twitter.com/h6S0Vu5KW7 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) April 14, 2021

Adebayo is having a career-best season with the Heat this NBA season. He is averaging 19 points, 5.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest. The 23-year-old's presence alongside Buttler on the Heat roster has led people to believe they are one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference.