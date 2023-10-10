Best ways to name fantasy basketball teams ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

The NBA preseason is underway, which means many fans are probably working now on the strategies for their upcoming fantasy basketball leagues.

Probably, some fans are preparing for their drafts this early, but others might be looking for a cool name for their team. A name represents the team's identity, and that also holds true for monikers fans use for their fantasy teams.

If you're still looking for a team name, here are some of the best suggestions we could give.

Best ways to name your fantasy basketball team

#1, Funny monikers

Oftentimes, fantasy basketball owners would tend to add a lot of comedy to their team names.

One example is putting a wordplay to a certain title by adding an NBA player's name.

For example, if you want to give an "ode" to Tacko Fall, name your team "Tacko Bell" or "Tacko Tuesday."

You can also combine two NBA players, either former or current players or a combination of one from each, like "World B. Faried," a combination of World B. Free and Kenneth Faried.

Or you can just be a bit random like "We're Gonna Need a Bigger Bol" or "Bros Before Hawes."

#2, Name it after TV shows, movies

If you are into show biz, then naming your fantasy basketball team after a TV show or movie might work for you.

Just change one word from the title with an NBA player, and it would really look like a cool wordplay for a fantasy team. Some cool examples include "The Darko Knight" and "Fultz in Our Stars."

You can also name it after a popular TV or movie character. One cute example is "Kobe Wan Enobi," in which the letter "K" was moved to the first word.

#3, Name it after musical acts

If you are more into music, then this could be suitable for you. You can replace either a song title or the name of the singer with an NBA player's name to make up one cute fantasy basketball team name.

An example would be "Blatche Sabbath," replacing "black" with Andray Blatche's surname.

You can also make it too subtle like "One Love," wherein your opponents might possibly not notice that you are giving props to Kevin Love.

#4, Very random team names

You can also opt to be as random as you can be with your fantasy basketball team names. You can even name your team "Illuminati" if you want to.

#5, Create some nostalgia

Finally, you can opt to name your fantasy basketball team after an old franchise. A potential top answer here would be the "Seattle SuperSonics," especially if you're someone who remains unhappy that they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

You can even name it after an old team from your domestic leagues like this writer, who was a fan of the Pasig Blue Pirates in the old MBA.