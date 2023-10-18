"Better than KD": Celtics fans are going nuts as Jayson Tatum puts in 23 points in 17 minutes in first half against the Knicks

Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum put up 23 points in the opening half of their preseason game against the New York Knicks at their home turf of TD Center on Tuesday, October 17. And fans instantly made their thoughts known on the spectacular showing of the four-time NBA All-Star.

The former Duke star scored on an efficient 56% clip, going 80% from beyond the arc, to go along with five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 17 minutes of play to lead the Celtics to a 78-60 advantage halfway into the contest.

Celtics fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to hail what Jayson Tatum had done.

Here is what some of them said:

@MikeAdxx wrote: Better than KD

@23_laking wrote: Tatum is efficient know

@Detroitjazz20 wrote: He’s really is him

@HowUBenFeller wrote: St. Louis' finest...

@AndrewLord_ wrote: MVP SEASON LOADING

@bcda1frfr wrote: he fimma average 30 again buckle up fellas

@TruthTakes0 wrote: Getting warmed up.

@ESPNisdead wrote: When Tatum is on, he’s the best player in the world

The game was the second between the Celtics and Knicks this preseason. The teams met on October 9 in New York, with Boston losing, 114-106. Jayson Tatum sat out the game.

Jayson Tatum is like Kevin Durant, says Draymond Green

With his explosiveness in offense, Jayson Tatum has been compared by Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green to certified bucket-getter and future Basketball Hall-of-Famer, Kevin Durant.

Green shared his thoughts on the Boston Celtics leader in one of the episodes of “The Draymond Green Show” last year, highlighting how Tatum is so much of a threat to opposing teams for his ability to jack up the points in an instant.

He said:

“JT is a legit 6-foot-10. The only player that you can even come remotely close to comparing him to in this league is Kevin Durant. And we all know how I feel about Kevin Durant and what I think about him on the offensive end. One of the greatest scorers we’ve ever seen.

“Jayson Tatum is like a young version of that. Obviously don’t have all the experience that Kevin has. Kevin’s what in his 15th or 16th year, JT’s in his fifth. And so, you’ll continue to see that grow, but nonetheless, who he is right now is absolutely amazing.”

Check out what Green had to say below, beginning at 5:39:

Last season, Tatum finished with averages of 30.1 points (sixth in the league), 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He helped Boston reached the Eastern Conference finals.