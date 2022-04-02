“Bill Belichick, you think about Nick Saban, Phil Jackson, he’s in that upper echelon of conversations with number 6” - Jay Williams on Coach K’s "last hoorah" ahead of his 100th game vs UNC

Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski has had one of the most illustrious careers in the sport of basketball. The legendary coach finds himself one game away from a final chance to win one last NCAA championship.

To make it to the title game, Duke (32-6) will have to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) on Saturday.

Coach K, already a Hall of Famer, has built one of the most impressive resumes of any college coach. He's won the NCAA championship five times. A sixth title could prove to be a storybook ending to his career. A sixth title would put him in an elite category among successful coaches from any sport.

Basketball analyst and former Duke Player Jay Williams said No. 6 would put Krzyzewski in the company of the best coaches ever, regardless of the sport.

“Bill Belichik, you think about Nick Saban, Phil Jackson, he’s in that upper echelon of conversations with No. 6,” Williams said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday.

The final journey for Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski has been extended game by game for four games and three weeks.

Duke has been strong throughout March Madness as Kryzewski has set records for most tournament wins (101) and Final Four appearances (13). UCLA's John Wooden led the Bruins to a record 10 titles and 12 Final Four appearances.

The Blue Devils, ranked ninth in the final poll of the season, have overcome their inexperience on their young roster. Instead, their talent and determination has risen to the forefront.

Duke has one of the most talented rosters in the entire country. Two disappointing and shocking late losses and three Atlantic Coast Conference losses by a mere three points are ancient history.

With the team's confidence surging, Duke has the firepower on offense and the toughness on defense to succeed. If the Blue Devils can continue to play at this type of level, there's a chance that Coach K will have a shot at securing his sixth championship.

Villanova (30-7) and Kansas (31-6) face off in the other national semifinal Saturday. The winners play Monday night in the Superdome in New Orleans.

