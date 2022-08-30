“I’m really confused by the perception of Kyrie Irving versus how it compares to the facts” - Bill Simmons asserts Kyrie Irving has been shambolic in playoffs lately

After being drafted first overall back in 2011, Kyrie Irving quickly asserted himself as one of the league's top guards. His mix of elite-level ball-handling and ability to score from anywhere makes him a matchup nightmare for any opposing defense.

Part of what makes him such a tough cover is that his game elevates in the big moments. To this day, the All-Star guard has one of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history. With history on the line, he knocked down a three over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 finals to complete the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback from being down 3-0.

‏َ @BolWrld Kyrie Irving - Most Skilled PG of all time Kyrie Irving - Most Skilled PG of all time https://t.co/5qZ3orKuBe

Following this big moment, the former Rookie of the Year winner was shot into the stratusphere of superstardom. However, he has had a steep fall from grace in recent years. During a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," NBA insider Bill Simmons called out the Brooklyn Nets star for his lack of production in the postseason.

"I'm really confused by the perception of Kyrie Irving versus how it compares to the facts because the facts are, for the last five years he has not been an impact guy in the playoffs. The last time he was truly an impact guy in the playoffs was that 2017 playoffs which he was awesome."

"People are judging him now based on like the Twitter clips and YouTube clips and some of the highlights versus what he was, which was, they got swept, he was healthy, he played, he had no injuries, he was a 100% healthy."

Can Kyrie Irving return to his old self moving forward?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

There is no denying that Kyrie Irving struggled in his last two playoff series. Across his last eight postseason matchups, he has barely averaged more than 20 points per game. An underwhelming level of production for a superstar-level on a max contract.

At 30-years-old, Irving is still at the peak of his powers. He still performs at a high level, but has failed to be a consistent figure in the lineup. New York's vaccine mandates forced the star guard to be a part-time player and only appear in road games.

After failing to get a contract extension this summer, the pressure will be on for the seven-time All-Star this season. Irving feels he still warrants a max contract, but the Nets were unwilling due to his constant unavailability. If he wants to secure the big pay day he desires, stepping up in the postseason will certainly put pressure on the Nets' front office.

