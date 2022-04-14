“Bird Celtics, Shaq Kobe Lakers, Pistons the ‘bad boys’… I don’t see them beating none of them” - Aries Spears says the 16-17 Golden State Warriors are the most overrated team on the planet

The Golden State Warriors 2016-17 squad was put up against the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls in a debate posted to Monday’s episode of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas”. During the conversation, Aries Spears joins Arenas to explain why he believes the Bulls would take the win.

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors mentioned as 'most overrated team on the planet'

Spears outlines his opinion:

“I’m gonna be honest with you, this might be my old man shit, but I don't really think the Warriors beat any of those teams. Bird Celtics, Shaq-Kobe lakers, Pistons ‘The Bad Boys’, Shaq and Penny, Magic. I don't see them beating none of them. The most overrated team on the planet.”

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors finished their season with a record of 67-15. The Warriors squad this year posted many other notable achievements as well.

On November 7, 2016, Stephen Curry set the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game with 13, in a 116–106 win over the Pelicans. On December 5, 2016, Klay Thompson scored 60 points in 29 minutes, in a 142–106 victory over the Pacers. In doing so, Thompson became the first player in NBA history to score 60 or more points in less than 30 minutes of playing time.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson were all named to the 2017 All-Star game, making the Warriors only the eighth team in NBA history to have four All-Stars.

During the 2016-17 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors became the only squad in NBA history to start the postseason 12-0, sweeping Portland, Utah, and San Antonio. They would lose only one game to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals that year, finishing the series 4-1. The Golden State Warriors finished the playoffs with a 16-1 record, gaining the best post-season record in NBA history.

Needless to say, the squad this year was firing on all cylinders. It's kind of hard not to be when your squad is draped with talent. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant.

In any case, Aries Spears still believes the squad that year was overrated and would not only lose to the prime Chicago Bulls, but also other notable squads like the Lakers and the Pistons during their peak times.

Michael Jordan returned after his first retirement to the Bulls in 1995. The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls would then go onto be arguably one of the greatest squads in NBA history, if not the best. With a lineup of Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Harper, Longley, and perhaps the league's best bench at the time with Steve Kerr, Kukoč, Wennington, Buechler, and guard Randy Brown, the Bulls were seen as the team to win again for the NBA Finals.

They finished their season with 72 wins to 10 losses and became the first NBA team to get over 70 wins in a regular season. The team also posted one of the best single-season improvements in the league's history, moving from 47–35. The Bulls capped the season by defeating the Bullets, Hawks and Heat in the first three rounds of the playoffs en route to winning their fifth NBA championship over John Stockton, Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz. Jordan earned his second straight and ninth career scoring title, while Dennis Rodman earned his sixth straight rebounding title.

The Golden State Warriors squad of 2016-17 was still a specialty, even after the weight we see from Jordan’s 1995-96 Bulls. Jordan's explosive scoring ability combined with the multi-tiered defense of Dennis Rodman would absolutely give the Warriors a run for their money. But with shooters like Klay, Steph, and KD, all on the same Golden State Warriors squad, there could be trouble for Chicago, even if it is minor trouble.

The big thing for Chicago versus Golden State aside from the obvious legendary trio of MJ, Rodman, and Pippen being virtually unstoppable would be their reliability on the bench. Having a player like Steve Kerr on the bench is almost an absurd notion. But nobody messes with the chemistry of the Bulls legendary trio.

As for the Kobe-Shaq Lakers argument, or the “Big Boys” Detroit squad Spears mentions, their arguments stand to be had. The Golden State Warriors squad of that year was absolutely stacked with players who could shoot from virtually anywhere on the court. But if you place those units, no matter how dominant they are offensively, against someone like Kobe Bryant or Shaq on defense, there is no telling how the game changes. Not to mention attempting to best Shaq, Hardaway, and Magic Johnson on defense as well. Now add Larry Bird’s Celtic’s into the mix, who himself alone could shoot back at any of the members on Golden State at the time.

No matter how explosive of a scoring unit that Golden State Warriors squad was, Aries’ comments stand with weight. Each squad in mention was arguably just as large of a defensive presence, if not larger, that the 2016-17 Warriors offensively. And that says a lot.

Edited by Arnav