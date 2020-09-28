Boston Celtics 113-125 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Bam Adebayo sends Jayson Tatum & co. packing | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Miami Heat emerged victorious against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to book a ticket to the NBA Finals. They will now face LeBron James and the LA Lakers, hoping to win their 4th championship.
Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler helped the Miami Heat win their 6th Eastern Conference titles against all odds as they were the underdogs in both series against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, will be disappointed at how the 4th quarter in this game turned out as Jayson Tatum and co. simply crumbled under pressure. Although as many as four Celtics players scored 20 or more, there was hardly any other source of scoring. Brad Stevens and his men will be disappointed at how they crashed out of this year's playoffs, and it's back to the drawing board for the Boston Celtics.
Let's take a look at the best Twitter reactions from Game 6.
Miami Heat grit and grind to secure 6th Conference title
The Miami Heat were given little to no chance of winning the East at the start of the post-season. However, they emerged as major dark horses after they defeated favorites Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games in the semi-final stage.
The Miami Heat are contenders in every sense of the word, and the LA Lakers will definitely find it hard against such a mentally tough team.
23-year-old center Bam Adebayo was the star of the night as he dropped 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to go with 5 assists. Adebayo was absolutely immense and led all players in scoring.
Michael Beasley could not have enough of Bam Adebayo's incredible plays.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wasn't just delighted with the present but is looking forward to the future too.
Jimmy Butler continues to prove what a serial winner he is - irrespective of the franchise he plays with.
The Miami Heat face the LA Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.
Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: League legend wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Golden State WarriorsPublished 28 Sep 2020, 08:16 IST