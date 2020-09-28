Boston Celtics 113-125 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Bam Adebayo sends Jayson Tatum & co. packing | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Miami Heat emerged victorious against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to book a ticket to the NBA Finals. They will now face LeBron James and the LA Lakers, hoping to win their 4th championship.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler helped the Miami Heat win their 6th Eastern Conference titles against all odds as they were the underdogs in both series against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, will be disappointed at how the 4th quarter in this game turned out as Jayson Tatum and co. simply crumbled under pressure. Although as many as four Celtics players scored 20 or more, there was hardly any other source of scoring. Brad Stevens and his men will be disappointed at how they crashed out of this year's playoffs, and it's back to the drawing board for the Boston Celtics.

Let's take a look at the best Twitter reactions from Game 6.

Miami Heat grit and grind to secure 6th Conference title

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

The Miami Heat were given little to no chance of winning the East at the start of the post-season. However, they emerged as major dark horses after they defeated favorites Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games in the semi-final stage.

The Miami Heat are contenders in every sense of the word, and the LA Lakers will definitely find it hard against such a mentally tough team.

Jimmy Buckets deserves this.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 28, 2020

Yo Miami zone might be the best I ever seen a league team play zone.. — C.J. Miles (@masfresco) September 28, 2020

Miami hooping — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) September 28, 2020

Bam Adebayo was everywhere on the floor

23-year-old center Bam Adebayo was the star of the night as he dropped 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to go with 5 assists. Adebayo was absolutely immense and led all players in scoring.

Mannn @Bam1of1 you a guard now ?? 😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 28, 2020

Michael Beasley could not have enough of Bam Adebayo's incredible plays.

Bam!!! — Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) September 28, 2020

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wasn't just delighted with the present but is looking forward to the future too.

Tyler and Bam for the next 10 years can be special — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 28, 2020

BIG TIME. congrats to my guys 💪🏽🖤 https://t.co/v8NteoYpFe — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 28, 2020

Unreal finish by the Heat: outscored Celtics 35-17 in the final 9 minutes. Showed why they're in the NBA Finals. Everyone played tough, connected defense. Jimmy Butler facilitated. Tyler Herro & Duncan Robinson drained shots. Bam Adebayo did it all. Miami has one hell of a team. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 28, 2020

Jimmy Butler has accomplished something I wasn't sure he ever could -- something many in the Bulls organization and all across the league -- didn't thought he could be:



He's become the face of a championship caliber team.



As usual, he's gotten the last laugh on everybody. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 28, 2020

Jimmy Butler continues to prove what a serial winner he is - irrespective of the franchise he plays with.

"But y'all said I was the problem?" pic.twitter.com/3dr3Q5oBDr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

The Miami Heat face the LA Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

@Bam1of1 and Boy Wonder need to finish the game!!! Aka @raf_tyler — Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) September 28, 2020

Spoelstras underrated. Tyler Herros fearless. And Iggys a winner. Butler blazed his own trail and thrives under pressure. Gonna be a great #NBAFinals — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) September 28, 2020

WE’RE EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/cstH6Nz2OE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

