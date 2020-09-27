NBA Trade Rumors: League legend wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is set to become a free agent in the 2021 off-season. The two-time NBA MVP is number one on a list of players who are out of contract at the end of next season, ahead of other superstars like Anthony Davis. Many NBA trade rumors have suggested the possibility of the Golden State Warriors pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in free-agency, and now a legend of the league himself has discussed the same.

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA and somewhat revolutionized the league in the early 2000s. He was a points machine, picking up the scoring champion title on 4 occasions. He also won the MVP in 2000-01. Although Iverson never managed to win an NBA championship, he is still hailed as one of the modern-day greats. Many current players have named Allen Iverson as their idol growing up, and his numbers truly speak for themselves.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Golden State Warriors form a super-team again with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

NBA Trade Rumors: A lot of speculation surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another fabulous individual season with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Greek Freak averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block per game this season while shooting 55.3% from the field. Those are MVP numbers and understandably enough, Antetokounmpo did go on to receive that award. He was also named the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, proving just how good he is on both ends of the court.

However, Antetokounmpo did not have a successful playoff campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. While they steamrolled past the Orlando Magic without sweating much, they were knocked out in just 5 games against the Miami Heat in the very next round. Antetokounmpo had indeed hurt himself in the middle of the best-of-7 series but the Bucks were already 0-3 down.

A lot of NBA Trade Rumors surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks after another post-season debacle. The forward himself has since come out and indicated in several ways that he will be staying with the franchise for at least another season, although there is no guarantee once the 2021 off-season arrives.

AI wants Giannis on the Warriors 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUL6ZZoWpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

Allen Iverson believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo should move to the Golden State Warriors in the future to play alongside Stephen Curry.

Talking on the podcast 'All The Smoke', Iverson expressed his desire to see Antetokounmpo in the blue and yellow of the Golden State Warriors, forming another super-team shortly after the exit of Kevin Durant that ended the previous one.

NBA Trade Rumors: Allen Iverson believes Golden State Warriors form a super-team again with Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the same does end up happening, it'll be a devastating blow to the Milwaukee Bucks and also every team in the NBA that aren't the Golden State Warriors!

