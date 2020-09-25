NBA Trade Rumors: How New York Knicks can acquire LaMelo Ball from the Golden State Warriors

It has become an open secret that the New York Knicks consider 19-year-old LaMelo Ball as the perfect man to be the face of the franchise for years to come. LaMelo Ball is projected to be picked top 3 in the 2020 NBA draft, which means that the New York Knicks will have little to no chance of acquiring him using the 8th overall pick that they have. Clearly, they will have to try and trade their way up in the lottery. NBA trade rumors have suggested a number of ways the Knicks can make it happen, and a deal with the Golden State Warriors is the latest among them.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can the New York Knicks offer the Golden State Warriors?

NBA Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball and Frank Ntilikina could be part of a trade package that suits both the Knicks and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which means they have a good probability of landing LaMelo Ball. The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to pick Anthony Edwards with the 1st overall pick, so the 2nd pick should be all it takes for a franchise to draft LaMelo Ball.

The New York Knicks could interest the Golden State Warriors into giving their pick up, which seems to be an option they are inclining towards anyway.

According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks could prepare a trade package that suits both themselves and the Golden State Warriors.

The Knicks could send young Frenchman Frank Ntilikina, the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the 27th overall pick (via LA Clippers), and a 2021 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks) to the Golden State Warriors for their 2nd overall pick, which is most definitely LaMelo Ball.

Flashback to LaMelo Ball dropping 92 points & 7 assists in a single game! pic.twitter.com/8ueDTIlHm4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2020

This trade works out well for both teams as the New York Knicks get themselves a franchise player they can bank on for years to come.

LaMelo Ball can turn into one of the finest floor generals in the NBA. He has shown that he possesses the potential to become an excellent playmaker, rebounder, and also a more efficient scorer than he is now.

NBA Trade Rumors: A mentor like Stephen Curry could be what Ntilikina needs

As for the Golden State Warriors, they get themselves a talented young two-way guard who can come off their bench. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Frank Ntilikina with the New York Knicks as the 22-year-old has struggled with consistency. However, with a leader like Stephen Curry to take him under his wing, Ntilikina could develop into a solid rotation player.

Frank Ntilikina has 18 points in 11 minutes in the second half — a career-high. He was scoreless in the first half. He's as hot as he's ever been with the Knicks and feeling it against the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/vT7D4s0ypg — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 10, 2018

Moreover, GSW reportedly prefer players who are projected to go lower in the lottery anyway, so they should be fine with the 8th overall pick. Not to mention they get two more first-round picks, that could prove vital in future trades.

