NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the New York Knicks going into the 2020-21 season

The New York Knicks are in need of new faces more than any other team in the NBA. The fanbase of the franchise is too large to be let down year after year, and the New York Knicks simply need to get back to where they belong - the NBA playoffs. Many NBA trade rumors have hinted at wholesale changes being made to the roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Dream starting 5 for the New York Knicks going into the 2020-21 season according to NBA Trade Rumors

They have some good NBA players in Julius Randle and youngsters R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. However, they are nowhere near contending just yet.

NBA trade rumors have hinted at some new acquisitions this off-season, but it is impossible to predict what the future truly holds for the New York Knicks.

Point Guard - Chris Paul

Kids these days will never understand how elite Prime Chris Paul was 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sw8TR5W0Qj — Hoop Films™️ 🏀🎥 (@HoopFilmsO) September 23, 2020

After enduring years of mediocrity in the 1 spot, starting from Raymond Felton to Elfrid Payton, the New York Knicks could actually field the 'Point God' himself there if they can somehow interest the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade package.

There is no doubt that Chris Paul will be dealt to another team this off-season, so the key for the New York Knicks is to make the best offer. They have valuable draft picks and young players for a team that is looking for exactly the same.

Advertisement

A trade could potentially look like this. Even at the age of 35, Paul made the All-NBA second team this season, so he would clearly be a great pick-up for the New York Knicks.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The perfect scenario for Philadelphia 76ers to off-load Al Horford's massive contract

Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Having an undersized backcourt of 6'0" Fred VanVleet alongside 6'1" Chris Paul is not particularly ideal, but the New York Knicks have bigger problems to deal with. Fred VanVleet has successfully passed the test of being a starting guard for a top team in the NBA, after thriving in a backup role in the 2018-19 season.

Unfortunately for the Toronto Raptors, the 26-year-old has also warranted himself a handsome salary come the end of the 2019-20 season, which they may be unable to fund for. As a result, Fred VanVleet should very much be available in the free-agency market should the New York Knicks pursue him.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Knicks are willing to pay him upwards of $22 million a year.

Small Forward - R.J. Barrett

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Selected third overall in the 2019 NBA draft, 20-year-old Canadian forward R.J. Barrett will consider himself unlucky at having missed both NBA All-Rookie teams.

Barrett averaged 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1 steal per game in his rookie season. He shot a little over 40% from the field, and 32% from three. Barrett started the season slowly, but picked up pace right before the league was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Playing with a provider like Chris Paul, Barrett's game could definitely elevate to the next level.

Power Forward - Julius Randle

Julius Randle drained a career-high 5 threes and led the Knicks to a win! 💪#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/8b8TCDxbmR — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2019

While his fit with the rest of the squad has come under the scanner, Julius Randle is undoubtedly a good player who led the team in scoring this season. Randle put up 19.5 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game on 46% shooting.

The former New Orleans Pelicans man still cannot make his shots from three-point range reliably, which does stunt his attacking potential. Having said that, he's still just 25 and his best years are ahead of him.

Center - Mitchell Robinson

Alley-oop ➡️ Block Zion ➡️ Fast break dunk



Mitchell Robinson takes no plays off pic.twitter.com/NOI3p9unl2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2019

There is no denying that Mitchell Robinson is probably the best young rim protector in the NBA right now. His offensive game is limited, as he puts up less than 10 points per game, but does so with record-breaking efficiency of 74.2%.

Robinson simply needs to start at the 5 for the New York Knicks next season after coming off the bench in his rookie and sophomore years. He has incredible potential and is one that fans have pinned high hopes on.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season