NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season

The LA Lakers are nicely poised to win the 2019-20 NBA championship, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis looking unstoppable. Irrespective of what happens this season, the LA Lakers would want to run it back once again in 2020-21. They need to strengthen over the off-season, though, as the other challengers like the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks will surely do the same. There has been no shortage of NBA trade rumors in that regard, and it'll be interesting to see how the LA Lakers line up next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dream starting 5 for the LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season

Point Guard: Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose's 50 point outburst was one for the ages 🌹pic.twitter.com/5tU702QyxZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2018

A player heavily linked to the LA Lakers this season itself, former MVP Derrick Rose would be a fantastic addition at the 1 for the Purple and Gold.

Rose has continued to operate at a high level for the Detroit Pistons after enjoying a redemption season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-19.

He has averaged a solid 18 points and 5.6 assists this season. Rose's inclusion would take the playmaking pressure off of LeBron James, and his scoring would come in extremely handy as well.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Golden State Warriors going into the 2020-21 season

Advertisement

Shooting Guard: Danny Green

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

Veteran 3-and-D guard Danny Green certainly had an off-year with the LA Lakers in 2019-20, where he has only scored 8 points per game on less than 37% shooting from downtown.

However, the 33-year-old's experience is vital to the LA Lakers as he is one of the few players in the squad with a ring to his name. Moreover, Green's perimeter defense is still excellent as he uses his 6'6" frame to great effect.

Small Forward: LeBron James

LeBron James: Incredible across all 94 feet.



(📺: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/yFkn5CBrFH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 5, 2020

No surprises here, as King James continues to lead the team at age 36. Still one of the best players in the world, LeBron James finished 2nd in the MVP voting this season, proving that age is just a number when you are one of the greatest to ever do it.

James averaged over 25 points on nearly 50% shooting this season, with nearly 8 rebounds and over 10 assists per game.

Power Forward: Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers have a frightening duo in James and Davis

Opting in to his player option, Anthony Davis will once again run the 4 for the LA Lakers next season. Along with LeBron James, Davis formed arguably the best duo in the NBA this season.

Anthony Davis displayed his dominance on both ends of the court this season as he averaged 26 points per game on 50% shooting, while also finishing 2nd in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Davis has established himself as probably the best player in the world in his position, and his partnership with James is enough to strike fear into the hearts of the opposition.

Center: JaVale McGee

McGee played less than 17 mins a game this season

For the third straight season, 7'0" veteran JaVale McGee should start at the center position for the LA Lakers. McGee has received well less than 20 minutes of playing time this season, and the same is set to continue in 2020-21.

Although the LA Lakers will hand Anthony Davis or a big man off the bench the chunk of the minutes at the 5, McGee should continue to at least start the game. He is a very good rim protector, and this will come in handy at the beginning of games.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that could potentially replace Derrick Rose at Detroit Pistons