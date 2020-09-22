NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that could potentially replace Derrick Rose at Detroit Pistons

With the increasing number of NBA trade rumors surrounding Derrick Rose, it almost seems set in stone that the former MVP will move on from the Detroit Pistons this off-season and, in all likelihood, join a contender for the NBA Championship.

While many of these stories have swirled around whom Derrick Rose may join, not many have pondered over the dilemma this NBA trade rumor would put the Detroit Pistons in. With that in mind, here are five players that the Detroit Pistons should go for if Derrick Rose decides to leave.

NBA Trade Rumor: Lou Williams could be the best possible replacement for Derrick Rose

Lou Williams could be the perfect replacement for Derrick Rose.

Lou Williams, a player of a similar stature and skillset as Derrick Rose's, could be considered as a prime candidate to replace the former MVP if the latter leaves Detroit Pistons.

The 6'1" guard, who also has a similar scoring ability as that of Rose, was a strong candidate and a close second in the race for the sixth man of the year.

Of course, Williams' move to Detroit Pistons could have a downside. Williams has been known to be streaky and has been painfully inconsistent at times when the team needed him to perform the most. Moreover, the 33-year-old is a near liability on the defensive end of the floor. If Lou Williams ever has a bad shooting night, there would be almost no reason to keep him on the floor.

Nevertheless, this trade might be worth it for the Detroit Pistons. That is because if the Clippers' star has a few off nights, he could be expected to perform impressively in the next game. Derrick Rose could be the next best thing for the franchise if he decides to join the Detroit Pistons after the departure of Derrick Rose.

NBA Trade Rumors: Goran Dragic needs to be on the Detroit Pistons' wishlist

Goran Dragic is a free agent this off-season.

During the course of the Miami Heats' stellar season, Goran Dragic has been an outstanding performer and has become a key player for the team.

The Detroit Pistons need to go after Dragic because if Derrick Rose does end up leaving, replacements won't come much better than the 34-year-old who will be a free agent this off-season.

If Rose does move on, the Pistons will have more than enough cap space to bring the 6'3" guard on board. With Dragic's arrival, not only will Detroit Pistons' offense become more fluid, the team's defense is also likely to improve, thanks to the Dragon's work rate.

However, the only downside to this move could be the age of the Miami Heat star. Dragic is no longer in his prime, and it may not be too long before he calls it a day, which would leave the Detroit Pistons scurrying for another player. But, with all the benefits Dragic could bring to the team in the short term, he needs to be picked up by the Detroit Pistons in case Derrick Rose leaves.