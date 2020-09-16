Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Boston Celtics 114-117 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro star in OT win

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One
Rupam Nag
ANALYST
Modified 16 Sep 2020, 07:56 IST
News
Advertisement

The Miami Heat narrowly pipped the Boston Celtics in overtime to win Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

In a thrilling encounter that went back and forth for 53 long minutes, the Miami Heat came up clutch to snatch Game 1 and, thereby, take a 1-0 lead in the series. It was Bam Adebayo who produced a stunning block to deny Jayson Tatum a driving dunk, with the Boston Celtics down 114-116, that ultimately sealed the deal for the Miami Heat.

All eyes were on this iconic showdown between two of the finest in the NBA and reactions poured in on Twitter after every single clutch play down the stretch. NBA players hailed their peers while fans and journalists commented on how riveting a match-up this was.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics

Butler is the Heat
Butler is the Heat's leader

Jimmy Butler came up with some big plays as he scored 20 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He made a driving floating jump shot to give the Heat the lead with seconds left on the clock and also managed to draw a foul on the play - knocking down the resultant free-throw responsibly.

Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant tweeted throughout the game.

Advertisement

Before Jimmy Butler gave Miami Heat the lead, it was Kemba Walker who put the Boston Celtics in front with a step-back jump shot.

The top guards in the NBA made sure they publicly appreciated one of their own.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Head coaches Houston Rockets should target to replace Mike D'Antoni

Bam Adebayo puts the final nail on the Boston Celtics coffin with an unreal block

Bam Adebayo was on fire at both ends
Bam Adebayo was on fire at both ends

Bam Adebayo emphatically denied Jayson Tatum a dunk as he showed his athleticism off to come up with the biggest play in an evening full of them. Adebayo ended with figures of 18-6-9 with 2 blocks.

Rudy Gobert tweeted in appreciation of his fellow center.

NBA legend Magic Johnson called that play the best he had "ever seen" in the playoffs.

NBA superstar Damian Lillard had too many individual plays to point out and decided to applaud the overall team effort.

The Boston Celtics will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday evening.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic adds another dimension to the Miami Heat offense

Published 16 Sep 2020, 07:56 IST
NBA Playoffs Boston Celtics Miami Heat Jimmy Butler Bam Adebayo Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी