Boston Celtics 114-117 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro star in OT win

The Miami Heat narrowly pipped the Boston Celtics in overtime to win Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
In a thrilling encounter that went back and forth for 53 long minutes, the Miami Heat came up clutch to snatch Game 1 and, thereby, take a 1-0 lead in the series. It was Bam Adebayo who produced a stunning block to deny Jayson Tatum a driving dunk, with the Boston Celtics down 114-116, that ultimately sealed the deal for the Miami Heat.
All eyes were on this iconic showdown between two of the finest in the NBA and reactions poured in on Twitter after every single clutch play down the stretch. NBA players hailed their peers while fans and journalists commented on how riveting a match-up this was.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics
Jimmy Butler came up with some big plays as he scored 20 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He made a driving floating jump shot to give the Heat the lead with seconds left on the clock and also managed to draw a foul on the play - knocking down the resultant free-throw responsibly.
Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant tweeted throughout the game.
Before Jimmy Butler gave Miami Heat the lead, it was Kemba Walker who put the Boston Celtics in front with a step-back jump shot.
The top guards in the NBA made sure they publicly appreciated one of their own.
Bam Adebayo puts the final nail on the Boston Celtics coffin with an unreal block
Bam Adebayo emphatically denied Jayson Tatum a dunk as he showed his athleticism off to come up with the biggest play in an evening full of them. Adebayo ended with figures of 18-6-9 with 2 blocks.
Rudy Gobert tweeted in appreciation of his fellow center.
NBA legend Magic Johnson called that play the best he had "ever seen" in the playoffs.
NBA superstar Damian Lillard had too many individual plays to point out and decided to applaud the overall team effort.
The Boston Celtics will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday evening.
Published 16 Sep 2020, 07:56 IST