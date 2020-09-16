Boston Celtics 114-117 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro star in OT win

The Miami Heat narrowly pipped the Boston Celtics in overtime to win Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

In a thrilling encounter that went back and forth for 53 long minutes, the Miami Heat came up clutch to snatch Game 1 and, thereby, take a 1-0 lead in the series. It was Bam Adebayo who produced a stunning block to deny Jayson Tatum a driving dunk, with the Boston Celtics down 114-116, that ultimately sealed the deal for the Miami Heat.

All eyes were on this iconic showdown between two of the finest in the NBA and reactions poured in on Twitter after every single clutch play down the stretch. NBA players hailed their peers while fans and journalists commented on how riveting a match-up this was.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics

Butler is the Heat's leader

Jimmy Butler came up with some big plays as he scored 20 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He made a driving floating jump shot to give the Heat the lead with seconds left on the clock and also managed to draw a foul on the play - knocking down the resultant free-throw responsibly.

JIMMY MF BUCKETS!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020

Jimmy buckets — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) September 16, 2020

Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant tweeted throughout the game.

Advertisement

tough jimmy — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020

Before Jimmy Butler gave Miami Heat the lead, it was Kemba Walker who put the Boston Celtics in front with a step-back jump shot.

Kemba Step Back🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 16, 2020

The top guards in the NBA made sure they publicly appreciated one of their own.

That’s drill work for Kemba — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 16, 2020

kemba step back so tough 🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Head coaches Houston Rockets should target to replace Mike D'Antoni

Bam Adebayo puts the final nail on the Boston Celtics coffin with an unreal block

Bam Adebayo was on fire at both ends

Bam Adebayo emphatically denied Jayson Tatum a dunk as he showed his athleticism off to come up with the biggest play in an evening full of them. Adebayo ended with figures of 18-6-9 with 2 blocks.

This angle on Bam’s block...UNREAL. 💥 pic.twitter.com/iD7gQfN4XX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 16, 2020

Rudy Gobert tweeted in appreciation of his fellow center.

Big time block for the win. Yeah size is still very important in basketball. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 16, 2020

Man that was a hell of a block by Bam — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) September 16, 2020

NBA legend Magic Johnson called that play the best he had "ever seen" in the playoffs.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Miami is a good ass team. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

NBA superstar Damian Lillard had too many individual plays to point out and decided to applaud the overall team effort.

Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

big time block — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020

The Boston Celtics will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday evening.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic adds another dimension to the Miami Heat offense