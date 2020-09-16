NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Head coaches Houston Rockets should target to replace Mike D'Antoni

Head coach Mike D'Antoni announced his departure from the Houston Rockets after they crashed out of the NBA playoffs recently. Naturally, speculation has started building around the Rockets' head coach job, with NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Texas-based franchise will be appointing a coach chosen by General Manager Daryl Morey.

Owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the same, with the hunt for Houston Rockets' new coach now underway.

In this article, we will take a look at the prospective candidates that the Houston Rockets should consider for the head coach role.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 coaches Houston Rockets should look to make a move for in the offseason

#1 Sam Cassell

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, Sam Cassell is the number one choice for the Rockets' front office next season. A former Houston Rockets player, Cassell is currently an assistant to LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Reports suggest that Cassell has also shown interest in the role, which could lead to an agreement between the two parties. The LA Clippers assistant is revered amongst Houston Rockets fans, and his potential arrival could be a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

#2 Mark Jackson

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Currently a game analyst for ESPN, Mark Jackson has been on the NBA head coach market for a few years now. The former Golden State Warriors coach has been linked to multiple teams in the past few years. He is a respected figure in the NBA community and could bring a new element to the Houston Rockets team through his defensive adjustments.

Jackson did a commendable job at Golden State before getting replaced by Steve Kerr. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Rockets are considering Jackson for the head coach gig, and it won't be a surprise if he is on the sidelines coaching James Harden and co next season.

