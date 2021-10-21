Boston Celtics 134-138 New York Knicks: 5 Talking points as Julius Randle and Jaylen Brown steal the show in 2-overtime thriller at MSG | 2021-22 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks welcomed the 2021-22 NBA season with another exciting battle inside the World’s Most Famous Arena. In front of a hyped-up crowd, the Knicks outlasted the Celtics in a back-and-forth contest that was not decided until the final seconds of a double-overtime thriller.

The edge-of-your-seat affair was a fitting start to the Boston Celtics' and New York Knicks' seasons with spectacular highlights from both ends of the floor for both teams. Tom Thibodeau's team continues to impress after a solid preseason. The Knicks, at least for this game, solved last year's woeful offensive performance with valuable additions from Bronx-native Kemba Walker and veteran Evan Fournier.

Alternately, the Boston Celtics came into the game a little undermanned without Al Horford. Horford’s absence was critical as he could have made a big difference on offense and provided another useful body to slow down the Knicks’ productive frontline.

The game will be remembered as the Julius Randle and Jaylen Brown show amidst the confrontation between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. It was a fantastic display of skills and will to win that the MSG fully appreciated.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#1 Madison Square Garden was electric

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics fought toe-to-toe in their season opener in front of a rowdy MSG crowd. [Photo: Sporting News]

When MSG is near full capacity, there are not many venues across the globe that are as entertaining and engaged. Due to health and safety protocols mandated last season, the New York Knicks only allowed 10% venue attendance, which is roughly 2,000 people. MSG just wasn't the same without the raucous home crowd that normally roots for the New York Knicks.

The number of people allowed in the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks was 15,000 per game. But it was still way too little and unusual for a venue of such history and magnitude. This season, one of the NBA’s most storied venues welcomed a large throng of fans that filled the Garden almost to the rafters.

Madison Garden, which is now back to its usual pomp and circumstance, is a win for the NBA and basketball. More importantly, it helps the New York Knicks every time they play host to a league game. It was very evident in the season opener as the buzz in the crowd definitely did its part in the Knicks’ 8-to-0 start.

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks played their season curtain-raiser in front of a crowd that was bringing playoff intensity. The familiar “Boston sucks and Go New York Go” chants reverberated throughout the Garden every time the Knicks went on a scoring binge and when they finally got the win.

Games like this in New York’s hallowed home floor are a must-see in the NBA, particularly against a storied opponent like the Boston Celtics.

#2 Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier bring offensive versatility to the New York Knicks

Former Boston Celtics players Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will be key pieces for the New York Knicks this season.

The New York Knicks were summarily dismissed by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the last postseason. A weakness that became very apparent during that series, which the Hawks thoroughly took advantage of, was the Knicks’ apparent lack of scoring.

Former Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier were brought in to lighten Julius Randle’s scoring load. Walker and Fournier, particularly the latter, made impressive debuts for the New York Knicks. Fournier logged 32 points on top of an efficient 6-13 attempts from deep. He also converted crucial baskets in the two overtime periods.

Jake Asman @JakeAsman What a win! #Knicks lose that game last year because they wouldn’t have enough offensive fire power to keep up. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier change that. MSG was rocking! What a win! #Knicks lose that game last year because they wouldn’t have enough offensive fire power to keep up. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier change that. MSG was rocking! https://t.co/5NgCxioecF

Their presence alone opened opportunities for Tom Thibodeau’s team that were not there for most of last season. Additionally, RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin started hitting their strides because of the extra space on the floor to operate and the attention given to the new acquisitions.

It feels like Thibodeau’s vision after last season’s quick playoff exit is beginning to bear fruit for the New York Knicks.

