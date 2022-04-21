Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, Odds, and Prediction | Wednesday, April 20th

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are coming off a dramatic 115-114 final second win in Game 1. They play hosts to the Brooklyn Nets and their two stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Celtics fans were under Kyrie Irving's skin, as we saw him mock them by pretending to cry. He did this because he didn't leave Boston on particularly good terms. Either way, tonight's game is a must-win for Brooklyn.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language towards fans in Game 1. Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language towards fans in Game 1. https://t.co/F3SckLXl2d

Boston Celtics Preview:

Ending the season on a very high note, the Celtics rattled off 16 wins in their final 21 games which gave them the #2 seed. In Game 1, the Celtics had a complete team effort in a win that saw four out of five starters score 20 points.

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston has two great young two-way players for the future. Another name that has to be mentioned is this year's Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.

Smart is the heart and soul of this Boston team, and should be motivated after seeing Kyrie Irving go off for 39 points Sunday night. TD Garden is an extremely tough environment to play in with passionate Boston Celtics fans screaming for all 48 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets Preview:

An uncharacteristic performance out of Kevin Durant on Sunday night was a big reason the Celtics were able to hit the dagger with no time left.

Tonight, Kevin Durant comes into the game after a 9-24 shooting performance that resulted in 23 points. It's hard to predict that one of the best scorers of all time will have another showing like that. The Brooklyn Nets need to win this game badly, and will need a role player to step up.

One possible x-factor in this matchup is Seth Curry; who the Nets acquired in the James Harden trade to Philadelphia. If Curry can get hot from three and take some weight off Irving and Durant's shoulders, the Nets can pull out a win in Boston tonight.

Prediction/Pick

Lean: Brooklyn Nets ML (+140)

Kevin Durant will most likely not shoot as poorly as he did in Game 1. If Tatum doesn't make an outstanding play, the Nets are up 1-0 in the series. Expect Kevin Durant to get back to normal tonight and score 30+ points while leading the Nets to a win on the road.

Edited by Arnav