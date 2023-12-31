Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 31): Latest update on Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis' availability

The Boston Celtics made a big splash during the offseason by landing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis but both players have a history of injuries. The Celtics are set to go up against the San Antonio Spurs for the last day of 2023 at the Frost Bank Center located in San Antonio, Texas at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to witness the action, Bally Sports SW-SA and NBC Sports Boston share the broadcast rights. NBA League Pass is the best place for those who prefer to watch via an online livestream.

In the most recent injury report by the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum are probable to play while Jrue Holiday is marked as questionable. All players mentioned are game-time decisions by the team doctors.

What happened to Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis?

Kristaps Porzingis has missed four of the last eight games of the Boston Celtics for various reasons. His calf injury has been the main cause but on December 22, the team doctors ruled out that his ankle needs to be rested right before their Christmas Day game against the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday missed only two games so far this season and that was because of his ankle injury. The most recent reports indicate that it is his elbow acting up right now and that makes him questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Boston Celtics are coming in this game carrying the best record in the NBA at 25-6. This is the first time that they meet Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Last season, the Boston Celtics were able to win both matchups they had against San Antonio. Porzingis and Holiday were not yet part of the team at that time as they joined during the summer.

So far, Kristaps Porzingis has been able to appear in 22 of the team's 31 games. When available, he averages 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He also shoots 53.9% from the field and drops 1.8 three-pointers per game.

On the other hand, Jrue Holiday has only missed two games so far this season and he has been giving the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Holiday has averaged 16.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 5.8 apg in 33 career games against the Spurs. Porzingis has averaged 20.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 2.3 blocks in 16 career games against San Antonio.