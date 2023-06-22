NBA News: Kristaps Porzingis finally traded to the Boston Celtics after initial 3-team deal collapsed

The Boston Celtics are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis after all. The initial three-team trade involving the LA Clippers collapsed, but the Celtics pushed through to make a deal with Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are finalizing a deal to officially get Porzingis from the Wizards. Porzingis will opt into this $36 million contract and will arrive in Boston soon.

The original three-team deal involved the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers. Kristaps Porzingis will land in Boston, while Malcolm Brogdon gets acquired by the LA Clippers. The Wizards were set to get Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the three-team trade fell apart because the Clippers were concerned about Brogdon's injury. The Sixth Man of the Year was suffering from an elbow injury during the Celtics' postseason run and was ineffective against the Miami Heat.

Memphis Grizzlies involved in Kristaps Porzingis trade

Marcus Smart has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Boston Celtics are sending Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

The Grizzlies are trading Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards, while the Celtics are also acquiring the No. 25 pick on Thursday's NBA draft, as well as a 2024 first round pick for Smart.

Are the Boston Celtics done making trades?

Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics suffered a disappointing exit from the playoffs this season. They were eliminated by the Miami Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were down 0-3 before coming back to force a Game 7.

But as the Celtics fell short of returning to the NBA Finals, they are going all-in next season by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and trading Marcus Smart. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is finally getting a roster he wants after inheriting Ime Udoka's preferred squad.

Mazzulla took over as interim head coach after Udoka's suspension at the start of the season. He was promoted to head coach after Udoka was dismissed. He did great for a rookie coach, leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals and was one win short of making the NBA Finals.

