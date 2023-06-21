Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this offseason, and he has been mostly linked with the LA Lakers. However, Showtime's Rachel Nichols is unsure about Irving's fit with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

In a recent episode of What's Burnin' podcast, Nichols discussed Irving's summer plans with former NBA players Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins. The former ESPN host asked a serious question about the possible problems of having Irving, James and Davis on the same team.

"Kyrie, Anthony Davis, and now LeBron, who used to be an Iron Man, but we all get older," Nichols said. "None of those guys played more than 65 games last season.

"You're getting into a situation, if that's your top three guys, and they all have injury history at this point, who's going to be on the court from night to night?"

Rachel Nichols also asked a question for LA Lakers fans on Twitter about what they want to do with their roster next season. Nichols is unsure if the Lakers have what it takes to dethrone defending champions Denver Nuggets.

"Curious what Lakers fans out there want the team to do as LA tries to match up against the Denver 'New Kings of the NBA' Nuggets."

Matt Barnes reckons the Lakers should go and sign backup center Naz Reid, who had a breakout season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, coming off averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season.

However, before the LA Lakers and their fans think of having Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they should realize that some key players will be free agents.

D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent, while Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are heading toward restricted free agency.

Phoenix Suns inquired about Kyrie Irving before Bradley Beal trade

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving might be a hot commodity heading into a very interesting offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York that the Phoenix Suns inquired about a possible sign-and-trade involving Irving. However, the Dallas Mavericks were not interested with the Suns' offer.

Irving will likely re-sign with the Mavericks for a contract worth $272.92 million for five seasons. If he decides to join a different team, he can only sign a four-year, $201.67 million deal.

As for the Suns, they're finalizing a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Bradley Beal in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps and multiple second round picks.

