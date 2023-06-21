"Straight from the soul W"- Bucks fans are pumped after seeing the latest post from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is busy staying in shape and in perfect condition ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Antetokounmpo had a lot of Bucks fans in tears and pumped up with his latest post on social media.

In a recent post on Twitter, Antetokounmpo jokingly announced that he'll be staying away from dad jokes to become a poet. He captioned it with a rhyming statement that perfectly fits the images he shared.

"Greek freak is a baller so tall and sleek," Antetokounmpo wrote. "And his moves are smooth as a kiss on the cheek. I'm transitioning from jokes to poems!!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Milwaukee Bucks fans cannot get enough of their superstar staying in shape and great condition. One fan even said:

"Straight from the soul W."

Another fan claimed that Giannis is like the most famous poet in history:

"Modern day Shakespeare."

One fan even joked that Giannis might have used AI:

"Written by you or ChatGPT?"

Here are other reactions to Giannis' recent post on Twitter:

Brett Reach😑 @Dee34170197Dee @Giannis_An34 Hopefully you are working on your post up and jumper!!! @Giannis_An34 Hopefully you are working on your post up and jumper!!!

Cameron Walley @cameronwalley @Giannis_An34 He runs fast and jumps high, but when he’s on the free throw line I want to cry. @Giannis_An34 He runs fast and jumps high, but when he’s on the free throw line I want to cry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is wearing a combination of Greece and Bucks gear during his workouts. That might mean the "Greek Freak" will feature for the national team in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

It was not the first time he wore Greece shirts during his workouts posted on Twitter. Greece was drawn into Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand. They will play all of their group games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks looking to bounce back next season

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back after a humiliating exit in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Bucks had the best record in the entire league heading into the postseason. They were heavily favored to easily defeat the Miami Heat in the first round.

However, Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury early in Game 1, and he was never the same for the rest of the series. The Heat had a 2-1 series lead when Giannis returned in Game 4. The Bucks were on the verge of tying the series, but a furious personal rally by Jimmy Butler put Miami in the driver's seat.

In Game 5 back in Milwaukee, Giannis and the Bucks were close to forcing Game 6 but Butler and the Heat forced overtime. Miami had the momentum heading into the extra session to get one of the biggest upset wins in NBA history.

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer and hired Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. They will also have to try and bring back most of their veteran core, while Khris Middleton could become a free agent. Griffin could finally unleash Giannis, who was being limited by Budenholzer last season.

