Boston Celtics Injury Report (January 11, 2024): Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' status 

The Boston Celtics only have one player on their injury list, center Kristaps Porzingi, and he is out for the game on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the second seed in the East with a 25-12 record.

Porzingis is managing the injury to his right knee that he sustained before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics remain cautious with their big man, and the scope of his injury is not explicitly mentioned.

Kristaps Porzingis missed the first night of the Celtics' back-to-back night schedule. He will likely return soon into their lineup as Boston looks to play the Bucks for the second time this season without their rim protector for load management.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the center's unavailability, the Celtics were able to pull through a grueling win against the league's second-best regular season team and the number-one seed in the West. They pulled through a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter by going on a 12-3 run to make it to overtime.

Jayson Tatum led the team in overtime by scoring 5 points consecutively in under a minute left to cap off the win, ultimately finishing with 45 points.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis has been a regular on the Celtics injury list. On Saturday, while attempting to block Aaron Nesmith's shot, he hurt his right eye by getting poked and left the game midway.

He played through the eye irritation in their rematch against the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 38 minutes of playtime. However, he hurt his right knee.

The exact nature of Porzingis’ right knee bruise is unspecified. It could be a preventive step and he might be cleared to play after the team shootaround.

Kristaps Porzingis' stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Porzingis has averaged 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 17 games versus the Bucks, similar to his career averages.

His career high against the Bucks has been tied with 26 points, where he had a +20 net rating and +17, respectively.

Kristaps Porzingis' impact on the Boston Celtics

Porzingis has significantly impacted the Boston Celtics this season, both offensively and defensively. His ability to score, especially from beyond the three-point line shooting 35% on catch-and-shoot, has added a new dimension to the team's offense.

Porzingis has established his skill as a floor spacer and has shown confidence in taking open shots, making him an excellent addition to the Celtics' scoring options.

His pick-and-roll game with Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum has been a key addition, along with his paint protection. His defensive field goal percentage is 49%, with a net differential of -13.7 behind only Rudy Gobert.