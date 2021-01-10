Jayson Tatum tests positive for COVID-19, per source l NBA News  

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been incredible this season. So, when fans heard NBA news of the player needing to go into quarantine due to health and safety procedures, fans of the franchise had hoped it would be the shortest possible absence.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old and for the Celtics, recent reports have confirmed what the NBA community feared most. Here are the latest updates on this situation.

NBA News: Jayson Tatum confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19

As previously mentioned, Jayson Tatum was on a tear prior to having to quarantine. The Boston Celtics star was averaging an impressive 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It was only after the Celtics' last game against the Wizards that the NBA asked Jayson Tatum to enter quarantine. And earlier on, due to how careful the league has been with health and safety procedures, many expected the star to not be infected but simply refrain from playing just in case.

Per source: Jayson Tatum tested positive for Covid today, and is now awaiting the results of a confirmation test. He is asymptomatic. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) January 9, 2021

But, as recent reports have shown, this is not the case. Tatum's COVID-19 test recently came back positive, which means that right now, the star will is set to be sidelined indefinitely.

Jayson Tatum isn't the only NBA star that has tested positive for COVID-19 this season either. Players like Seth Curry, Robert Williams lll, Kevin Durant, and many more were confirmed to be infected by virus at some point during this season. Additionally, countless more NBA stars have also had to enter quarantine since there was a high chance that they were exposed to others who possibly had the virus.

The frequency of positive cases has undoubtedly increased within the NBA. COVID-19 can't be taken lightly, so this is a scary situation indeed. And so it raises the question - given the situation at hand, does the NBA need to start considering yet another hiatus despite the financial repercussions that may come with it?

