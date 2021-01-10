What channel is Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic are scheduled to face off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Magic have jumped out to a flying start to the season, going 6-3 in their games so far. On the other hand, despite the team coming in with massive expectations, the Mavericks have had a mixed campaign and currently hold a record of 4-4.

However, the Dallas Mavericks have a talented roster and have won their last two games. It will be interesting to see if they can hold off a resurgent Orlando Magic in their upcoming clash.

Team News - Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic go into this game riddled with injury concerns. The biggest worry is Markelle Fultz. The 22-year-old was finally beginning to find his feet in the NBA and was putting in some impressive displays. Unfortunately, Fultz tore his ACL after landing awkwardly in an earlier game and is expected to be out for the season.

Markelle Fultz will miss rest of the season with a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/FQK1PxQGp6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021

This is a heartbreaking injury, and the Orlando Magic will undoubtedly miss Makelle Fultz as the season wears on.

Injured: Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, Evan Fournier, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks don't have any new injuries at this point, but there are a few players that could miss this game.

Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Josh Richardson have all been ruled out ahead of the clash due to health and safety precautions related to COVID-19. The trio will be missed by the Mavericks, and it will be interesting to see which players take over their role in the already shortened rotation.

While Trey Burke was reportedly ill, he is still likely to feature against the Orlando Magic. Big man Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game commence?

USA: 9th January 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 10th January 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

