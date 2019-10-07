Boston Celtics Rumors: Steven Adams trade update, Jaylen Brown's long-term future in doubt and more

Steven Adams has been linked with a move to the Celtics due to the Thunder's ongoing rebuild

The Boston Celtics endured an underwhelming 2018-19 season and their offseason was also largely disappointing. Despite eyeing Anthony Davis for more than a year, the Celtics were never in the mix to sign the superstar before completing a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving subsequently refused to discuss a new contract in Boston.

Al Horford also followed Irving out of the door after contract negotiations broke down, with Kemba Walker's acquisition being their only significant move. Nevertheless, the Celtics have plenty of assets and could be among the most active teams during the coming months. So with the 2019-20 season just a few weeks away, here are all the latest Celtics rumors you need to know.

Boston Celtics unlikely to make a move for Steven Adams

Steven Adams has been a key player for the OKC Thunder

After being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder decided to enter rebuild mode this summer. Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant all completed trades to contending teams in the Western Conference while general manager Sam Presti is known to be looking to offload his remaining high earners.

Steven Adams is among those tied to expensive deals and the center was linked to the Celtics earlier this summer. However, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the team are unlikely to make a move for the 26-year-old:

The Celtics, too, were connected to Adams in trade rumors, but Adams' salary makes him an unlikely fit. Boston likely would have to build a deal around Gordon Hayward for Adams and neither side has much interest in that.

During the 2018-19 season, Adams averaged career highs in points (13.9) and rebounds (9.5). However, the Kiwi has yet to develop a perimeter shot and is owed more than $53 million over the next two years.

