Boston Celtics: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics are one of the most popular teams in the league and have fans all over the world. The Eastern Conference powerhouse entered the season with high hopes under the leadership of Kyrie Irving but never really looked comfortable as a team and they eventually got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

They finished 55-27 last year compared to this year's 49-33, and disappointed the fans for the most part of the season. Their lack of chemistry was clearly visible on the court and it did not seem like the players were having fun playing together.

While a lot of fans and analysts questioned Kyrie's leadership abilities, he did have some stellar performances and had a great season overall as an individual. In this article, let us take a look at the top three individual performances from the Boston Celtics' players.

#3 Gordon Hayward at Golden State Warriors - 30 points

Gordon Hayward had his best game of the season against the Warriors at the Oracle Arena

Stat line: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals on 75.0 % shooting

This was a very important season for Gordon Hayward as the forward was coming off a nasty leg injury that left him out of the entire 2017-18 NBA season. However, when he did make his much anticipated return to the NBA, he did not look like his old self and performed to struggle.

He was scoring in single digits and was even relegated to a bench role with the Celtics trying various starting lineups. After ending their three-game home-stand with a loss against the Houston Rockets, the Celtics started their four-game road trip with a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena.

Hayward came off the bench and dropped 30 points, his third thirty-point game of the season, and the Warriors got blown out 95-128. He played lights out and shot 12-for-16 from the field, including 4-for-6 from downtown. The 29-year-old also had 7 rebounds and 4 assists to go along with 2 steals on the night.

