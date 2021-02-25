Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s- February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics are headed to Georgia for another game against the Atlanta Hawks, this time at State Farm Arena. The two teams met for a two-game set in Boston a week ago, with the Celtics and Hawks taking a game each.

Both teams have been struggling lately and are coming off heartbreaking losses in the final seconds of their games on Tuesday. The Atlanta Hawks absorbed a 112-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Boston Celtics suffered a 110-107 setback at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic drained a three with only 0.1 seconds remaining to break a 107-all tie.

One of these teams will break the losing habit once the smoke clears on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Update

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will once again be without Marcus Smart whose left calf tear will cause him to miss the game against the Atlanta Hawks. Smart is reportedly looking to resume playing soon after the All-Star break (March 5-10) according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Maybe the most important Boston Celtic... He does so much for them."@steve21smith discusses how Marcus Smart's injury is impacting Boston.

He has joined the team on the road and has taken part in a couple of practice sessions.

Similarly, Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) will likely suit up for the Boston Celtics after the All-Star break as well.

Kemba Walker is questionable to play primarily due to health management. He will likely miss the Hawks game as it is the second game of the Celtics’ back-to-back.

Atlanta Hawks

Kris Dunn is out and will not be available for the Boston Celtics game. Dunn had a platelet-rich plasma injection to clear up a right knee issue according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. Dunn will continue his rehab from right ankle surgery after taking a two-day break.

Cam Reddish will also miss the Wednesday game because of a sore right Achilles.

John Collins is day-to-day and will be evaluated on Wednesday for concussion symptoms after taking a blow to the head during the Cavaliers game. Collins could be out all the way to the All-Star break if he is entered into the NBA's concussion protocol.

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks catches an alley-oop for a dunk against Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at State Farm Arena on February 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

De’Andre Hunter (knee) is still sidelined but is slowly improving. Hunter is currently rehabbing from surgery on his right meniscus. The Atlanta Hawks will evaluate Hunter in two weeks before they can provide a timetable for his return.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out indefinitely as he continues his rehab. Bogdanovic was diagnosed with a bone bruise and an avulsion fracture in his right knee.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker’s probable absence will likely give Javonte Green another shot at starting as Jaylen Brown will continue to take over Marcus Smart’s shooting guard position. Payton Pritchard and possibly Jeff Teague and Aaron Nesmith could see more minutes for the Boston Celtics as well.

The Celtics’ rotation has not been affected by Romeo Langford being out.

Atlanta Hawks

With the Atlanta Hawks missing Kris Dunn, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell will likely get the nod as a starter once more while Rajon Rondo, Solomon Hill and Skylar Mays could see their playing time increased.

De’Andre Hunter’s and possibly John Collins’ absence will give Onyeka Okongwu and Bruno Fernando more minutes at the forward spots.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G Javonte Green G Jaylen Brown F Jayson Tatum F Tristan Thompson C Daniel Theis

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young G Kevin Huerter F Tony Snell F Danilo Gallinari C Clint Capella

