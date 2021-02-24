Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks face each other for the third time in less than a week. This will be the final meeting between these two Eastern Conference outfits and both enter this game on the back of a close loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have arguably been the worst fourth-quarter team in the NBA this year. Their offense loses its flow down the stretch and they resort to isolation plays. Brad Stevens' men commit the fifth most fouls per game in the league and cannot defend without drawing a whistle. They have a paltry 15-16 record after two consecutive losses but still occupy the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker has been the biggest source of disappointment for the Boston Celtics but he recorded his best performance this season in the last game against Atlanta Hawks. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had great individual seasons but they've missed Marcus Smart who'll return only after the All-Star break.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been unstoppable against the Atlanta Hawks in the previous outings. He's combined for 60 points in two games against the Hawks. Tatum's also been able to create looks for his Boston Celtics teammates by driving to the cup and dishing out the ball to the open man. Tatum needs to be more careful in possession though, as he's been committing a high number of turnovers lately.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The struggling Atlanta Hawks have been hit hard by injuries this year. De'Andre Hunter's breakout campaign helped the Hawks achieve a winning record but they've only won three out of the 12 games since he was sidelined with an injury. Lloyd Pierce's men dropped their previous game on the back of a clutch layup from Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Lamar Stevens.

The Atlanta Hawks will be without John Collins against the Boston Celtics with the power forward observing the concussion protocol. Cam Reddish is also questionable with an Achilles issue. Offseason acquisition Danilo Gallinari hasn't had a great campaign so far but the sharpshooter will have to come up clutch in the absence of the aforementioned players.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Despite averaging 27 points, 9.6 assists and four rebounds per game this season, Trae Young was snubbed from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Young will use this as extra motivation to lead the Atlanta Hawks to winning ways. He had 31 points in the last game against the Boston Celtics and will be looking to make the most of their habit of committing a high number of fouls.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F Solomon Hill, C Clint Capela

Celtics vs Hawks Match Prediction

Both Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks have their backs up against the wall but the former is better wired to tackle the situation. The Celtics have had their own struggles but they just need to be more solid down the stretch. The Hawks though have many fundamental issues and they'll be without key names in this tie. Expect Tatum and co. to reign supreme on Wednesday.

Where to watch Celtics vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

