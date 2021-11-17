Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | 

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

Ime Udoka's Celtics are 7-7 on the season as they head to Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Hawks are only 6-9 for the campaign. They are on a two-win run, though, and will look to make it three against the Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 17th; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th; 6:00 AM).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics were humbled by the Cleveland Cavaliers only three nights ago. Although the Celts exacted revenge by defeating the Cavs 98-92 on Monday, they have had some glaring issues in defense. They blew a 19-point lead in the third and fourth quarters, scoring just 15 points while letting the Darious Garland-led team score 29.

This season, the Celtics have fallen against teams with different playing styles. That has proved that it isn't only their defense that has underwhelmed, but their offense, when faced with strong defense, lost its edge. With Jaylen Brown likely to be sidelined on Wednesday, the Celtics' bench will need to step up and score.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

NBA @NBA



Al Horford: 17 PTS (7-10 FGM), 9 REB, 2 BLK Jayson Tatum and the @celtics win in Cleveland!Al Horford: 17 PTS (7-10 FGM), 9 REB, 2 BLK Jayson Tatum and the @celtics win in Cleveland!Al Horford: 17 PTS (7-10 FGM), 9 REB, 2 BLK https://t.co/4U7aqDJo3I

Jayson Tatum's shooting form has caused some concern in the Boston Celtics' camp. He is averaging the lowest shooting percentage (31.6%) from beyond the arc of his career. His field goal percentage is down 7.3% from the previous season. Yet he is still averaging 23.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

His impact at the offensive and defensive ends has been undeniable. He is capable of stealing and blocking while having 30+ point games. His 32-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks is one such example. Considering the same, he could be a key player against the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Dennis Schroeder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have endured two recent injury blows that could impact their performance against the Boston Celtics. Kevin Huerter, who exited in the first half against the Orlando Magic due to hamstring tightness, might miss Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined indefinitely owing to his impending wrist surgery.

However, under Trae Young's able leadership, the Hawks are slowly and steadily getting back into the groove, reminiscent of their 2020-21 playoff run. Clint Capela, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are re-establishing their offensive presence, with the trio scored 20+ points apiece in their previous game.

If the Atlanta Hawks can replicate their last two performances, they could pose a substantial threat to the Boston Celtics.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung Never take a day for granted !

🙏🏽❤️❄️💯 Never take a day for granted ! 🙏🏽❤️❄️💯 https://t.co/FesJA6lYjt

In his last six games, Trae Young has shot 4.5 three-pointers per game. He has had five 30+ point games this season. Against the Bucks, he made eight shots from downtown en route to scoring 42 points. He is averaging 25.5 points while averaging 9.1 assists per game this season.

If he continues his exceptional performances for the Hawks, Young could be a tough threat to guard for the Boston Celtics. Atlanta's #11 is an offensive genius. He can create plays while stretching defenses and helping his teammates slash the rival paint. Furthermore, his versatility allows him to score from the perimeter or inside.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Cam Reddish | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Celtics vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Celtics are incomplete without Jaylen Brown. Although Tatum is an absolute beast of a scorer, he can fall short without reliable secondary scorers.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have five players, even in the absence of Hunter and Huerter, who can easily score in double digits. Considering the same, the recalibrating Atlanta Hawks could defeat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Where to watch Celtics vs Hawks?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game will be available for viewing locally on Bally Sports SE - ATL and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav