Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics visit Barclays Center tonight to face the Brooklyn Nets, as they aim to save the season series after losing the previous two encounters between the two sides.

The Boston Celtics are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-27 season record, while the Brooklyn Nets are second with a 39-20 season record.

The Celtics head into this contest on the back of an impressive 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns in their last game. The returning Kemba Walker scored a season-high 32 points on the night to lead his team to their ninth win in 11 games.

The Boston Celtics did well to capitalize on the Phoenix Suns' poor offensive display and gave away just nine free throw opportunities. However, they had 20 turnovers in the game, something they will be looking to avoid in the next game.

The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, lost their last game 103-114 against the Toronto Raptors. Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on the night, but the Nets failed to maximize their 36-23 first-quarter lead, which saw his efforts go in vain. They played their second straight game without Kevin Durant.

📊 Final Stats 📊@KyrieIrving ▫️ 28p ▫️ 11r ▫️ 8a ▫️ 3stl@BruceBrown11 ▫️ 21p ▫️ 14r

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics will be without Robert Williams III and Evan Fournier because of covid protocols for the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is the only player on the day-to-day list due to a shoulder problem. He did not play against the Phoenix Suns in the last game either.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets will once again be without several players for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.

Reggie Perry and Nicolas Claxton are ruled out because of covid protocols. Meanwhile, James Harden (hamstring) and Chris Chiozza (hand) are ruled out indefinitely due to long-term injuries.

Kevin Durant (thigh) and Tyler Johnson (knee) are the only two players listed as doubtful for the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are likely to make a few changes to their starting lineup from the last game.

Kemba Walker has been rested on the second night of a back-to-back and might be rested again. In that case, the Boston Celtics could pair Jaylen Brown or Payton Pritchard with Marcus Smart in the backcourt, depending on Brown's availability.

Jayson Tatum will most certainly occupy one of the two forward spots and might be partnered by Brown or Romeo Langford, depending on whether Brown plays as a guard or doesn't play at all. Tristan Thompson is likely to retain his place as the starting center in the lineup.

The likes of Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard (if starting as a reserve), and Jabari Parker will likely play the most rotation minutes for the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to field the same starting five of players who started the last game as well.

Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet could feature in the backcourt, while Jeff Green, Joe Harris, and Blake Griffin will likely start as the three frontcourt players.

Bruce Brown Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are likely to play the most rotation minutes off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart l Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown l Small Forward - Romeo Langford l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - Blake Griffin.

