Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - March 11, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The suddenly surging Boston Celtics will face the red-hot Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Thursday. Boston is riding a four-game winning streak going into the big matchup against the Nets in the two teams’ first game after the All-Star break. The Celtics are looking to tie their longest winning streak of the season at five games.

The Brooklyn Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games, including their last two games before the break. What’s most impressive about the Nets’ success is that they won with Kevin Durant playing just one of those games and Kyrie Irving missing two of them. The Nets (24-13), are just half a game behind the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers (24-12). Brooklyn will look to increase their two-game winning streak against Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Update

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will continue to miss the services of Marcus Smart when they take to the court on Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smart’s strained left calf will keep him off the court until his projected return around mid to late March.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics drives against Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images).

Romeo Langford, who had surgery on his right wrist, might return around the same time as Smart. But Langford is unlikely to see much playing time upon his return.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will remain sidelined with a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated soon.

Five players are averaging 27 points on 50-40-85 shooting this season: Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic and Kyrie Irving.



Entering this season, there had been 5 instances TOTAL of a player doing that in a season.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is day-to-day with right knee soreness and so is Jeff Green who missed a few games due to a bruised right shoulder.

Spencer Dinwiddie is sidelined for the rest of the season because of a partially torn right ACL that was repaired after he underwent successful surgery.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart’s continued absence means Jaylen Brown will remain the team’s starting shooting guard. Payton Pritchard, Javonte Green and Carsen Edwards will back him up.

Romeo Langford’s injury has not affected the Boston Celtics’ rotation.

Brooklyn Nets

Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson are receiving more playing time because of the injuries to Kevin Durant and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Brown and Johnson are expected to play the lion’s share of available minutes at the wing positions on Thursday.

If Jeff Green is unavailable, Nicolas Claxton will replace most of Green's minutes at the power forward spot.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics:

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Brooklyn Nets:

G James Harden, G Kyrie Irving, F Joe Harris, F Bruce Brown, C DeAndre Jordan

