3 needs Dallas Mavericks must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks were expected to be title contenders this season after Luka Doncic led them back to the NBA playoffs in the previous campaign. The offseason acquisitions of Josh Richardson and James Johnson were supposed to help them get deeper into the playoffs, but it appears the Mavs have more to do.

The Dallas Mavericks have underachieved so far this season, and it might take multiple moves before the NBA trade deadline to solve their problems. With a talented young core, the Mavericks should have a better record than 18-16 after 34 games.

Identifying Dallas Mavericks’ 3 biggest needs ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks need depth at the wings and on the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis should have a teammate who can do more dirty work under the boards. The Mavs could also use a three-point shooter or two.

"Even though we didn't have a great offensive game, we were sharing the ball and getting good looks... we were good on the defensive end and got the easy win."



A confident Kristaps Porzingis meets with the crew to discuss the Mavs 87-78 win over OKC! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/H3TCc745rh — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 4, 2021

Here are the Dallas Mavericks’ needs and who could fit into their lineup:

#1 3-and-D Wing

Josh Richardson should have been the incumbent in the small forward position, but he’s better off playing shooting guard in the Dallas Mavericks setup right now. There is not enough depth for the Mavs at the wings, and a trade for a 3-and-D wing would be most welcome.

🍾 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙚, @EvanFourmizz 🍾



Evan Fournier fired off 18 first-half points. pic.twitter.com/KoJfiebj6O — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 2, 2021

A player who can either start at the shooting guard or small forward position would be ideal. Tim Hardaway Jr. would have been the best choice at shooting guard, but the Mavs need his offense off the bench.

Advertisement

There have been rumblings about the Dallas Mavericks pursuing the New Orleans Pelicans’ J.J. Redick. However, he is only a short-term solution, especially since he prefers to be traded to a New York team.

A better option would be Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic or Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings without giving up either Richardson or Hardaway Jr. The Magic and the Kings aren’t going anywhere, and it’s possible that either Fournier or Hield could be available for a price that the Dallas Mavericks can afford.

#2 Three-point shooter

Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks in action against the Washington Wizards. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks are 25th in the league in three-point percentage. This is a problem that cannot be solved with the players simply trying harder to knock down their shot opportunities. In short, they need outside help.

Advertisement

Fournier or Hield would help tremendously if the Mavericks could get either of the two players. However, if they’re not within the Mavs’ price range, perhaps a trade for the Charlotte Hornets’ Malik Monk (43.9 percent from three) or the New York Knicks’ Alec Burks (40.2) would do the trick.

If the Mavs are truly interested in surrounding Doncic with shooters to open up the lane and to make the offense flow smoother, Monk or Burks will help facilitate that.

#3 A rebounder

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kristaps Porzingis prefers to play center rather than power forward for the Dallas Mavericks. Regardless of his preference, he needs a presence underneath who can clean up the glass and make a three-pointer or two.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has been the subject of NBA trade rumors, and with good reason. Love has the skills that the Dallas Mavericks need. However, he has a long injury history (he’s still out with a calf injury) that would make the Mavs think twice about acquiring him.

Still, if the Cavs don’t ask for much in exchange for Love, the Dallas Mavericks should consider dealing for the five-time All-Star.

Also Read: 3 needs New Orleans Pelicans must address ahead of NBA trade deadline