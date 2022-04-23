Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets shifts to New York for Game 3. The two teams will square off at Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead in this series. Game 1 was a close contest and was decided by Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater.

However, that wasn't the case in Game 2. Boston, who were down by 17 points early, thoroughly outplayed Brooklyn in the second half to register a 114-107 comeback win.

Kevin Durant and company have a stern test ahead. It will be up to them to take advantage of their home-court advantage in order to cut Boston Celtics' series lead to one game. Another loss will damage their hopes of saving the season significantly.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23rd; 7:30 PM EST (Sunday, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have managed to carry their regular-season form into the playoffs in style. They have been highly efficient on both ends of the floor.

The Celtics have done a remarkable job of preventing the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from making a significant impact on offense. Boston held the dynamic duo to only 1 of 17 shooting in the second half of Game 2 at TD Garden.

Ime Udoka's men also had seven of their eight active players score in double-digits. This helped them dismantle Brooklyn's woeful defense and erased a 17-point deficit to win the game.

A series never starts without a road win, though, so the Boston Celtics will have to stay disciplined to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Daniel Theis | C - Al Horford.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets were the preseason favorites to win the NBA championship this year. However, all signs point toward an early playoffs exit for Steve Nash's side. Brooklyn doesn't have the depth, especially defensively, to deal with a solid two-way team like the Boston Celtics.

The Nets were heavily reliant on their offensive prowess. However, when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were shut down by the Celtics' defense, Brooklyn didn't seem to have any tricks up their sleeve.

The Brooklyn Nets' ideal game plan should be to involve every active player on offense to take attention off Durant and Irving.

Players like Seth Curry, Patty Mills, and Andre Drummond should be given more opportunities to flourish on offense, as it could allow KD and Kyrie significant space to operate.

This could help the Nets win Saturday's game at home. A victory in Game 3 will bolster their chances of saving their season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022

Teams Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Boston Celtics +130 Over 222.5 (-109) +3 (-111) Brooklyn Nets -157 Under 222.5 (-113) -3 (-110)

The Brooklyn Nets are favored to win this game as they will have a home-court advantage. They came close to beating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 and had a 17-point lead in Game 2. A more disciplined performance could help them cut the Celtics' advantage to one game in this series.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Boston's totals have gone OVER in eight of their last ten games. Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points and nine assists across the first two games of this series.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games. Brooklyn has a 1-4 OVER/UNDER record in their last five games. Kevin Durant has scored 25 points per game across the first two games of this series.

Celtics vs Nets Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics aren't the odds-on favorites against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3, but it's hard to argue that they have been the better team so far.

The Celtics' two-way potential makes them our pick to win this game and take a commanding 3-0 lead in this first-round series matchup.

The Celtics have a combined 5-1 record against the Nets in the regular season and the playoffs this campaign. Kevin Durant has been held to 13 of 41 shooting by the Celtics' defense. The Nets will continue to be without Ben Simmons, while Boston's starting center Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for Game 3.

Where to watch Celtics vs Nets

Nationally, ESPN will broadcast Game 3 of the Eastern Conference 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. NBC Sports Boston and YES Network (Brooklyn) will provide local coverage. Fans can also watch the match live online via NBA League Pass.

