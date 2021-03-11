Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Jayson Tatum and James Harden - March 11th, 2021

In a mouth-watering Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Thursday. With both teams occupying spots in the top echelons of the Conference, they could also meet in the postseason.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are performing at a high level, leading the Boston Celtics to the 4th seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets recently announced the blockbuster signing of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin and might overtake the Philadelphia 76ers as the best team in the East.

🚨 The Brooklyn Nets have signed six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sPR0IZZd14 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 8, 2021

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction - March 11th, 2021

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were already the favorites against the Boston Celtics entering this game. But the addition of Blake Griffin has tipped the scales overwhelmingly in their favor.

The surging Brooklyn Nets have won ten of their past eleven games, although Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jeff Green and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot might not suit up for this game, too, after they missed the Brooklyn Nets' last game against the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are entering this game on a four-game winning streak. They will look to continue their momentum and avoid slipping out of the top four seeds. However, they face a tall task against the Brooklyn Nets. In their first meeting of the season, they lost by a thumping margin of 28 points against the Nets, who were without Blake Griffin and James Harden on their roster.

Nevertheless, the two teams feature a bevy of All-Stars, and their combined starting 5 would be marvelous. On that note, let's take a look at a hypothetical combined starting 5 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

Point Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden

James Harden is the obvious choice at the point guard position for this star-studded starting 5.

He is flourishing in his new role as the Brooklyn Nets point guard, leading the league in assists (345). He is averaging 11.1 assists per game, with his former teammate Russell Westbrook right behind him with 9.8.

Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving is relishing his new role with the Brooklyn Nets. He doesn't have to worry about facilitating and playmaking and can focus his energy and creativity on getting the team a bucket. Irving's impressive lay-up package, incredible jump shot and exceptional ball-handling make him one of the best scorers in the league.

Small Forward - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Kevin Durant would have been the ideal small forward in this lineup if not for his hamstring injury.

Jaylen Brown is the perfect replacement. He has been playing the forward position on occasion for the Boston Celtics, and his on-ball defense makes him a nice fit for this role. He can guard the perimeter well and also get the team 20 points a night on great shooting. This year, he had his first All-Star selection.

Power Forward - Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has risen to stardom in the league; this year marked his second-straight All-Star selection and he is turning out to be a fan-favorite in the Boston community.

Tatum is averaging nearly 25 points per game on 50% shooting from the floor and is the face of the Boston Celtics franchise. He has many clutch shots in his highlight reel, and his defense is incredible as well.

Center - Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets)

The latest addition to the Brooklyn Nets roster, Blake Griffin will likely be a center in the Nets' small-ball lineup.

He has five All-NBA selections to go along with six All-Star selections; he has also won the Rookie of the Year award. Griffin is the perfect center for this star-studded combined starting 5m as he is pretty experienced and can make the right passes from out of the post.