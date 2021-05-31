Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets prediction and match preview - June 1st, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets look set to close out this series against the Boston Celtics as they head home for Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics won Game 3 owing to a monster performance by Jayson Tatum. But, the Nets' 'Big Three' responded with a spectacular performance in Game 4 and blew out the men in green.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, June 1st, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (June 2nd, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYC, NY.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets put on a show for fans in Game 4 as they took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Big Three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for a whopping 104 points. Irving had 39 points with 11 rebounds and two steals on 11-24 shooting, including 6-12 from three-point range. Durant dropped 42 points on 14-20 shooting, including 3-3 from beyond the arc along with one steal and two blocks. Both stars made all 11 of their free throws each.

James Harden ran the entire offense and gave everyone great looks. Joe Harris complemented the superstars with 4-5 three-pointers. Nicolas Claxton came off the bench and gave the team four blocks in eight minutes. The team had incredible ball movement and one of the most efficient performances in NBA playoffs history. Durant said after the game,

"We know how these people are here in Boston...glad we got the W and hopefully we don't have to come back here this year"

He spoke regarding an incident where a Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Nets player Kyrie Irving. If he doesn't intend on returning to TD Garden this year, it implies the Brooklyn Nets are most likely going to clinch the series in Game 5.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets

Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's offensive bursts, the most impressive performance was arguably from James Harden. He had 23 points on 8-12 shooting, including 2-5 from three-point range along with a stunning 18 assists. Harden also showed up on the defensive end with three blocks and two steals. He facilitates the entire offense for the Brooklyn Nets and many have labeled him the team's most valuable player as he creates open looks for other stars.

Boston Celtics Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Three

The Boston Celtics face their first elimination game on Tuesday when they head to Barclays Center. They are down a 1-3 hole and aren't expected to rally in a comeback against their star-studded opponents. Kemba Walker isn't playing at an All-Star level and the burden of scoring has fallen on Jayson Tatum's young shoulders. Walker and Robert Williams were ruled out of Game 4 which led to a blowout by Brooklyn, and their status is questionable for now. Moreover, Jaylen Brown's absence has also really hurt the Boston Celtics.

Tatum tried his best to carry the team in the last game but had no help. Marcus Smart went 4-12 from the field and Evan Fournier went 5-15 with both shooting 2-9 from three-point range each. If Walker and Williams miss another game and the rest of the team continues their shooting woes, it won't matter even if Tatum drops 60 points.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics

As mentioned earlier, Jayson Tatum tried his best to get the team a win. He dropped 40 points in Game 4 on 10-22 shooting, including 3-7 from beyond the arc, and made all 17 of his free throws. He now has a combined 90 points in two playoff games. He played the most on the Boston Celtics with 40 minutes on the court and also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

Predicted Starting 5's

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart l Shooting Guard - Romeo Langford l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

Celtics vs Nets Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are out of their depth against the star power of the Brooklyn Nets. The former is lacking three starters and is now facing a healthy Nets team which deteriorates the chances of any comeback. The game is also on the Nets home floor, giving them a significant advantage.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Nets Game 5?

Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on WPIX and NBC Sports Boston. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

