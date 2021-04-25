Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center tonight with the intent to bounce back from a 104-109 loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-28 record, while the Hornets are two spots behind them in eighth with a 29-30 record.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report

Boston Celtics

Head coach Brad Stevens will have the complete roster at his disposal for tonight's clash with the exception of center/power forward Robert Williams III, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be without the services of forward Gordon Hayward, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. Malik Monk will miss the game because of an ankle problem, while rookie guard LaMelo Ball won't be able to feature due to a wrist problem. Ball's progress is being monitored on a week-to-week basis.

Nate Darling will not be available for selection following an ankle issue.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets predicted lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are likely to field a backcourt of Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart, with Jayson Tatum starting at small forward. Semi Ojeleye will start at power forward, while offseason acquisition Tristan Thompson will start at the 5.

Evan Fournier and rookie point guard Payton Pritchard will come off the bench to share minutes with the two starting guards. Pritchard has averaged 19 minutes per game, putting up 7 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds on 42.4% shooting from downtown.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will start the game with the guard duo of Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham. Cody Martin and Miles Bridges will take up the forward spots, with PJ Washington starting at center.

Brad Wanamaker and Bismack Biyombo are set to play important minutes as part of the rotation.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets predicted starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Romeo Langford, Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart, Small Forward - Jayson Tatum, Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye, Center - Tristan Thompson

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham, Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier, Small Forward - Miles Bridges, Power Forward - Cody Martin, Center - PJ Washington

