NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and several other contenders register interest in Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson is a 39-year old veteran, but is still an active part of NBA rumors that keep making the rounds on the internet. Fondly known as 'Iso Joe' amongst basketball fans, Johnson has played incredibly well in competitions like the 'Big 3' despite retiring from the NBA in 2019. Reports suggest that he could be back in the mix soon.

As per recent NBA rumors, championship contenders LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have registered strong interest in acquiring former NBA star Joe Johnson. The 6'7 veteran swingman put on an impressive showing during the USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying, which has led to NBA teams monitoring his situation.

Other teams that plan to swoop at him include the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. There is a common denominator in all these franchises - all of them are contending for a championship, a fact which simply portrays how well Joe Johnson has played since exiting the league in 2019.

Joe Johnson spent most of his 18-year old NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. He was with the Hawks for seven years and ended his NBA stint in 2019 with the Detroit Pistons. But that didn't deter him from playing basketball, as the former Utah Jazz man made his name in the popular competition 'Big 3'.

Known for his one-on-one isolation skills, Joe Johnson can be a great option for all the aforementioned teams off the bench. He is adept at dribbling the ball and shooting from the perimeter, two skills that are invaluable in the modern game. The LA Lakers especially have a dearth at the guard spot, and a back court featuring Joe Johnson and LeBron James doesn't seem like a bad proposition at all.

