NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine most likely to decline an extension with Chicago Bulls to become a free agent in 2022

Players of Zach LaVine's ilk are no strangers to NBA rumors, as there is constant speculation regarding their futures. The Chicago Bulls star is currently out due to the league's health and safety protocol, but that hasn't stopped the NBA rumors mill from doing its job.

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine might become a free agent in 2022

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

According to Bleacher Report's A. Sherrod Blakely, executives across the league believe that the Chicago Bulls' star shooting guard Zach LaVine will decline an extension from the six-time champions and head to free agency in 2022.

Zach LaVine has been in prolific form this season, averaging an impressive 27.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He has single-handedly carried the Bulls' offense under new head coach Billy Donovan's tutelage. LaVine's performances have bailed out the team several times in crunch situations.

As per NBA rumors, there were doubts about Zach LaVine's future from the off-season itself, but a coaching change and Chicago Bulls bringing in key personnel like Nikola Vucevic changed the situation. However, it seems like that might not be enough, and there is a possibility that Zach LaVine could be part of a stacked 2022 free agency class.

The Chicago Bulls called off practice this Thursday due to health and safety protocols, with Zach LaVine, one of the players who was affected. He is set to miss several games due to the aforementioned reason. The Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight on the second day of a back-to-back, with a trip to Boston coming up on Monday.

The Chicago Bulls management is aware of how important Zach LaVine is to the team's setup and will try to present him with a considerable offer in the summer. LaVine's progress over the last few seasons has been commendable, and losing a player like him would set the franchise back years.

