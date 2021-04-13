NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets planning a swoop for Austin Rivers, also monitoring Gerald Green and Troy Daniels' situation

The Denver Nuggets are a team that have been constantly part of NBA rumors lately, as the front office is aiming to contend for a championship. The Nuggets added a key piece to the roster on NBA trade deadline day and signed Aaron Gordon to plug a major hole at the power forward position.

The Denver Nuggets have had one of the league's best records since signing Gordon, but NBA rumors suggest that last year's Western Conference finalists are not done yet.

NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets looking at Austin Rivers, other free agent point guards

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray is out for the season with an ACL tear

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent Austin Rivers to bolster their squad at the point guard position. Apart from Rivers, the management is considering moves for Troy Daniels and Gerald Green as alternatives, with the postseason coming closer with each passing day.

The #Nuggets are considering free agents Austin Rivers, Troy Daniels or Gerald Green, league sources told @denverpost.



Denver does intend to add a player before the postseason.https://t.co/pZlEaPW8cJ — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 12, 2021

Austin Rivers played 21 games for the New York Knicks this season, before being traded and subsequently waived. Rivers' 6'4" frame allows him to play both point guard and shooting guard positions, and versatility is something Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone is actively searching for.

Nuggets are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a two-way deal, sources tell ESPN. To make room, they’ll waive two-way forward Greg Whittington, who has been injured. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2021

Rivers averages 9 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds for his career on 35% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. He is adept at playmaking and defense, and is a brilliant option for teams looking for a player who can lead the second unit.

The Denver Nuggets are severely undermanned at the guard position following the departure of Gary Harris, who was traded to the Orlando Magic for Aaron Gordon.

NBA rumors indicate the Nuggets' interest in signing a point guard has been evident since the trade deadline day, which was confirmed a few days back when the team signed free agent Shaq Harrison to a ten-day contract.

Jamal Murray's season-ending injury is another factor that the Denver Nuggets' top-brass will have to consider, and a new signing can be expected in the next few days.

