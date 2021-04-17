Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight. The Bucks are third in the East with a 35-20 record, while the Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference standings vying for a playoff berth.

Both teams are coming off comfortable wins. The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Chicago Bulls yesterday with a scoreline of 126-115, while the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 120-109.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 17th; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, 18th April; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been very average on both ends of the court this season, ranking 14th in points per game (113.1) and 15th in points per game against (111.6). However, they crashed the boards and moved the ball quite well, ranking fourth in both assists and rebounds in the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement

Center Jonas Valanciunas and swingman Dillon Brooks have looked in impressive touch for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Valanciunas has put up 17 points and 12.7 rebounds, while Brooks has averaged 16 points along with 1.3 steals. Brandon Clarke has also been an important contributor off the bench, scoring 11 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Advertisement

2020 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant has been a consistent threat to the opposition due to his incredible scoring and playmaking ability. He leads the Memphis Grizzlies in minutes, points and assists, outlining his importance to the side. Morant has tallied 18 points and 7 assists per game, showing that his strong performances in his debut season weren't a fluke.

However, he has shot a poor 27% from downtown, and that is something the young playmaker needs to improve upon massively.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets planning a swoop for Austin Rivers, also monitoring Gerald Green and Troy Daniels' situation

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been superb offensively this season, averaging an exemplary 119 points per game. They are the second-best rebounding team in the league and rank top-ten in both steals and field goal percentage.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer and the front office worked together in the off-season to provide the roster with the right balance, and it has worked very well so far.

Advertisement

The role-player trio of Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo has complemented the big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday brilliantly. They have managed to average more than 10 points each, apart from playing strong defense and cleaning the glass.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokoumpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up video game numbers yet again, as the Greek Freak is averaging 28.5 points, 6 assists, 11 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals. The dominant power forward is also shooting an incredible 56.5% from the field, ensuring his efficiency does not dip despite him attempting 18 shots per contest.

Antetokoumpo will be looking to add another MVP award to his resume, but he is set to face heavy competition from centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo, Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Brook Lopez

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will be overwhelming favorites for tonight's encounter, owing to both their personnel and recent performances. Jrue Holiday has locked up guards throughout the campaign, meaning the Memphis Grizzlies' no.1 offensive option Ja Morant will likely be rendered ineffective in this clash.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Advertisement

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised locally on Bally Sports South-East Memphis and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

Also Read: 5 biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century