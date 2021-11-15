Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday in their second match of a back-to-back set.
The Cavs ended up winning the last game by 91-89. They were down by 19 points at one stage, but a splendid fourth-quarter performance helped them claim the win.
Cleveland outscored Boston 29-15 in that stretch. Darius Garland led the charge with 22 points, while Evan Mobley recorded 19 points on the night.
Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder was the Celtics' best performer. He scored 28 points for his team as Jayson Tatum continued to struggle. Tatum tallied 21 points on just 36.4% shooting.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics' injury report includes five players. Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, Al Horford and Josh Richardson are listed as probable.
Brown is dealing with a hamstring strain, Hauser is out due to G-League commitments, and Thomas has a left AC joint sprain. Horford and Richardson are dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without four players for this game. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen have been ruled out as they aren't match-fit, while Collin Sexton is dealing with a knee injury and Lamar Stevens has an ankle sprain.
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics could make a few changes to their starting lineup for this game. If Al Horford is cleared to play, he will likely replace Grant Williams on the frontcourt.
Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams are all expected to retain their places.
Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard and Jabari Parker will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are unlikely to make changes to their lineup from the last game. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will likely start as guards, while Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will complete the rest of the lineup.
Meanwhile, Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.