Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Jaylen Brown (right) of the Boston Celtics is sidelined for the game against Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 15, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Preview

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday in their second match of a back-to-back set.

The Cavs ended up winning the last game by 91-89. They were down by 19 points at one stage, but a splendid fourth-quarter performance helped them claim the win.

Cleveland outscored Boston 29-15 in that stretch. Darius Garland led the charge with 22 points, while Evan Mobley recorded 19 points on the night.

Down but not out. 🐶 #LetEmKnow https://t.co/6MLeZLdm18

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder was the Celtics' best performer. He scored 28 points for his team as Jayson Tatum continued to struggle. Tatum tallied 21 points on just 36.4% shooting.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics' injury report includes five players. Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, Al Horford and Josh Richardson are listed as probable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) - OUTAl Horford (low back pain) - PROBABLEJosh Richardson (right knee tendinopathy) - PROBABLEBrodric Thomas (left AC joint sprain) - OUT

Brown is dealing with a hamstring strain, Hauser is out due to G-League commitments, and Thomas has a left AC joint sprain. Horford and Richardson are dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Jaylen Brown 

Out

Hamstring strain

Sam Hauser

Out

G-League two-way

Brodric Thomas

Out

AC joint sprain

Al Horford

Probable

Lower back pain

Josh Richardson

Probable

Right knee tendinopathy

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without four players for this game. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen have been ruled out as they aren't match-fit, while Collin Sexton is dealing with a knee injury and Lamar Stevens has an ankle sprain.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Kevin Love

Out

Return to competition reconditioning

Lauri Markkanen

Out

Return to competition reconditioning

Collin Sexton

Out

Knee injury

Lamar Jackson

Out

Ankle sprain

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics could make a few changes to their starting lineup for this game. If Al Horford is cleared to play, he will likely replace Grant Williams on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams are all expected to retain their places.

Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard and Jabari Parker will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are unlikely to make changes to their lineup from the last game. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will likely start as guards, while Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
