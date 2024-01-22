Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 22, 2024

The Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the most recent game being on Jan. 5, 2023, a game that Boston won 124-95.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 22.

The Celtics hold a 44-40 all-time advantage against the Mavericks. Boston won the most recent matchup behind Jayson Tatum’s triple-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SW-DAL and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-150) vs. Mavericks (+125)

Spread: Celtics (-3) vs. Mavericks (+3)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o239.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u239.5)

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

The Celtics have the best record in the league at 33-10. They won seven of their past 10 games, including the most recent matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Boston won 116-107 behind Kristaps Porzingis’ 32 points and six rebounds.

While the Celtics have been great at home (20-1), they have only been above average (13-9) on the road. It’s something Boston will look to fix in its current three-game road trip.

The Mavericks (24-18) are sixth in the West. Dallas most recently played Wednesday and got an extended break after its game against the Golden State Warriors was postponed. The Mavs lost 127-110 to the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Doncic’s 33-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple-double wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

Al Horford (load management purposes) and Jrue Holiday (elbow) didn’t play Sunday. Horford is expected to be back for Monday’s game, while Holiday’s status needs to be tracked after morning shootaround. If Holiday is deemed unfit to play, coach Joe Mazzulla should start Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Tatum, Sam Hauser and Porzingis.

As per ESPN, Dallas has two players on its injury report. Seth Curry sprained his ankle during practice Sunday and is questionable to play. Dante Exum is doubtful with a heel injury. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dereck Lively II.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Kristaps Porzingis has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game, which is lower than his season average of 19.1 points. Porzingis should have a good outing against his former team and end the night with over 18.5 points.

Luka Doncic’s points+rebounds+assists total is set at an over/under of 49.5. For the season, he totals 51.1 in those categories. If Boston’s Holiday doesn’t play, it will be tougher to contain Doncic. Expect the Slovenian superstar to end the game with over 49.5 in this category.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Celtics are slightly favored on the road in lieu of their superior record and better squad. However, it’s always unsafe to bet against Luka Doncic, especially at home. The game will come down to how Doncic plays. If his backcourt partner Irving balls out against his former team, the Mavericks should beat the odds for a win.

No matter which way the game goes, the team total should be over 239.5 points.

