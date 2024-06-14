Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 (June 14)

The Boston Celtics are trying to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals to win their 18th championship. The Celtics are one win away from breaking the tie with the LA Lakers for the most number of titles won by a franchise in NBA history.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday led the way for Boston in Game 3, helping stabilize the offense when the Mavs went on an early run. They also kept Dallas at bay in the fourth quarter when they made their comeback. Brown came up clutch on offense, while Holiday was fantastic on defense.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic will look to bounce back after missing the final four minutes of Game 3 after fouling out. Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs will need a miracle to come back from a 0-3 deficit, but they're certainly at least going to try one game at a time.

Top 10 player props for Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4

#10 - Dereck Lively II, - Under 8.5 (-135)

One of the few bright spots for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 was Dereck Lively II. He had a double-double on Wednesday, so go against the odds and place your money on him to do it again or at least get double-digit rebounds.

#9 - Daniel Gafford, Rebounds - Over 4.5 (-112)

The Dallas Mavericks will need more energy from Daniel Gafford if they want a chance to win Game 4. Gafford had a couple of three-rebound games in the NBA Finals, but had nine boards in Game 2.

#8 - Al Horford, Rebounds - Over 6.5 (-117)

Al Horford has been huge for the Boston Celtics despite the limitations of his age. He's gone over 6.5 rebounds twice in the NBA Finals, so it's safer to bet on him to go over again in Game 4.

#7 - P.J. Washington, 3-Points Made - Over 1.5 (-180)

P.J. Washington has not knocked down his usual 3-point shots in the NBA Finals, but he's coming off his first big game on Wednesday. Take the risk and bet on Washington to at least make two shots from beyond the arc.

#6 - Derrick White, 3-Points Made - Under 3.5 (-157)

Derrick White's 3-point shooting has been vital for the Boston Celtics' success this postseason. White has made three, four and four 3-point shots in the first three games of the NBA Finals. Take the risk and place a bet on him to go under 3.5 3-point shots this Friday.

#5 - Jrue Holiday, Points - Over 12.5 (-112)

Jrue Holiday's defensive presence cannot be put into numbers people can bet on. However, his offense has also been key for the Boston Celtics. He's a very capable scorer when he wants to. Bet on him to go over 12.5 points as the Celtics try to win the title in Game 4.

#4 - Jayson Tatum, Points - Under 27.5 (-105)

Jayson Tatum is coming off his first big game of the NBA Finals, so it will likely get repeated. But Tatum has taken a backseat to Jaylen Brown in the past two series, so bet on the St. Louis native to score less than 28 points against the Dallas Mavericks.

#3 - Kyrie Irving, Points - Under 24.5 (-102)

Kyrie Irving was great in Game 3 with 35 points and being in an elimination game makes him even deadlier on offense. Look for Irving to continue scoring a lot on Friday as the Dallas Mavericks try to at least get one win in the NBA Finals.

#2 - Jaylen Brown, Points - Under 24.5 (-112)

The Boston Celtics are likely winning Game 4 if Jaylen Brown scores more than 24.5 points. Take your money and bet against the odds of Brown having at least 25 points on Friday night in Dallas.

#1 - Luka Doncic, Points - Under 32.5 (-110)

Luka Doncic could have had another 30-point game if he didn't foul out in Game 3. Doncic should be looking to score at least 30 games or even more to give the Dallas Mavericks a chance. Give yourself a chance to make big bucks by betting on Doncic to score at least 33 points.