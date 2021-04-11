Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 11th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The marquee NBA matchup for Sunday afternoon will see the Boston Celtics square off against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

The Boston Celtics will be high on confidence after their 4-1 run in their last five outings. They defeated the Timberwolves 145-136 OT in their last game as Jayson Tatum scored a career-best 53 points on the night. However, the win wasn't an easy one as the C's struggled for large portions of the game.

They conceded a 14-point lead in the first quarter, getting outscored 25-39, and had to bank on their four best players; Tatum, Brown, Walker, and Smart to bail them out of trouble.

The Boston Celtics offense was sloppy, committing 20 turnovers, and will have to improve on that front when they take on the rampant Denver Nuggets today.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have been one of the best sides in the league post the All-Star break. They recorded their eighth straight win against the San Antonio Spurs, holding out for a 121-119 win.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds on the night. Michael Porter Jr. also played a great game, scoring 22 points and grabbing ten rebounds as Jamal Murray missed a third-straight game due to injury.

The Denver Nuggets were clinical in almost every department of the game but had 18 turnovers on the night, something they will look to avoid against the Boston Celtics, who look good offensively.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets - Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier #94 of the Boston Celtics in action

Evan Fournier will be out for the game due to Covid protocol and won't be returning to action for at least a week for the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the C's could also be without their two stars Jayson Tatum (illness), and Jaylen Brown (knee) as they are listed as questionable to face the Nuggets today.

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the matchup against the Boston Celtics

The Denver Nuggets will be without new acquisition Shaquille Harrison, who is set to miss out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Jamal Murray (knee), who hasn't featured in the last three games, is listed as questionable to face the Boston Celtics today.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics could see some changes to their starting lineup for the game against the Denver Nuggets, depending on Tatum and Brown's availability.

If the two players are not available, the C's might play Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart as the two guards, while Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams could play as the two forwards. Robert Williams III has been in excellent form and should likely retain his position as the starting center.

On the reserves, the likes of Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, and Payton Pritchard are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are likely to field their same starting lineup from the last game, provided Jamal Murray doesn't make his comeback.

Will Barton and Facundo Compazzo will likely start proceedings from the backcourt, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic should continue to partner on the frontcourt.

On the reserves, Monte Morris, Paul Millsap, and P.J. Dozier will probably play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Semi Ojeleye | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Robert Williams III.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Compazzo | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.