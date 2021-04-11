Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with an out-of-conference showdown as the gritty Boston Celtics take on the red-hot Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Mile High City on Sunday.

The two sides previously clashed on February 17, where the Boston Celtics held on for the win as their All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 48 points. For the Denver Nuggets, it was Nikola Jokic who dazzled in a massive 43-point outing.

Both sides have been playing well in the recent stretch, and their matchup could produce a thriller that is not-to-be-missed. The Boston Celtics will enter this contest, having won two straight games to stay seventh in the East with a 27-26 record.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets (34-18) have been blazing since the trade deadline as they roll out at home with a stellar eight-game winning streak behind them.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th, 2021 3:00 PM ET. (Monday 12:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Boston Celtics Preview

The resurgent Boston Celtics have now won four of their past five games. Brad Stevens' men are playing with purpose again and are consequently getting rewarded with favorable results.

The race for the playoffs in the East is neck to neck, with teams between the fourth and eighth positions all separated by a game or two. The door is wide open for the Boston Celtics to mount a comeback and take their place among the top four teams.

The men in green are coming off a scrappy win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that ended with an overtime 145-136 decision in their favor. Jayson Tatum took matters into his own hands as he delivered a rousing 53-point performance in 41 minutes from the floor.

Tatum received ample support from Jaylen Brown (26 points, five rebounds) and Marcus Smart (24 points, eight assists) as the trio sealed the deal for the Celtics' 27th win of the season.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum's All-Star level gameplay was on full display against the Wolves. He went 16 of 25 from the floor for a stellar 64% shooting from the field. He was automatic from the free-throw line, going 15 of 16 from the charity stripe while also dropping six long-range bombs from beyond the arc (6 of 10).

The Boston Celtics were in desperate need of putting together a few wins, and Tatum proved to be the right man for the job. The team will look to him once again as they get ready for a challenging outing against the hottest team in the association in the Denver Nuggets.

In 47 appearances for the Boston Celtics, Tatum is averaging an impressive 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes per contest. He is shooting the ball at a rate of 45% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams III

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been firing on all cylinders of late, having won eight straight games ahead of this fixture. Nikola Jokic and co. have overtaken the reigning NBA champs in the West and are closing in on third spot. They are only one game behind the LA Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets appear to be the biggest winners at the 2021 trade deadline as their latest acquisition Aaron Gordon has added a new dimension to their game. Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. have proven to be a lethal combination on the wing powered by their impressive athletic prowess and scoring abilities.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic continues to deliver the goods night and night out in like an MVP. Jamal Murray is averaging 21 points this season on 48% shooting from the field and could prove to be the difference-maker come playoff time.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

It has been a pleasure to watch Nikola Jokic take a leap this season. He is coming off another triple-double outing in the Nuggets' win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Playing 38 minutes on the night, Jokic tallied 26 points to go along with 14 assists and 13 rebounds en route to their 34th victory of the season. He will need to deliver a similar showing as the Denver Nuggets lock horns with the Celtics on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic with 26 PTS, 14 AST, 13 REB tonight.



In 52 appearances for the Denver Nuggets this season, Jokic is averaging a stellar 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 35 minutes per game. He is shooting a lights out 57% from the field and a stellar 42.9% from the three-point line.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Will Barton l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic

Celtics vs. Nuggets Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset if their two All-Stars can keep playing the game at a high level. The in-form Marcus Smart has played a big role in their resurgence and could help them steal the win on the road. However, the men in green will enter this tie as the underdogs.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Denver Nuggets will be determined to keep their hot streak alive and will look to the big man in the middle to guide them to victory. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. will be looking forward to their matchup against the Celtics stars and will undoubtedly aim to school them in this contest.

As things stand, the Denver Nuggets have a slight advantage on paper and will enter this matchup as the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets?

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets will be telecast on Altitude Sports (Nuggets) and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.