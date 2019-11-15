Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th November 2019

Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics will face the struggling Golden State Warriors

Match details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Friday, 15th November 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (9-1): 140-133 win over the Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors (2-10): 94-120 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have made an excellent start to the season. There were concerns that their winning streak could end soon following Gordon Hayward's injury last week, but Brad Stevens' men have won nine straight games and are looking like a deadly force.

During Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards, the Celtics conceded a season-high 133 points. However, the likes of Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum stepped up to keep Boston's winning streak going.

Boston's trip to Golden State begins a sequence of five consecutive road games, and their winning run will come under threat during a testing seven days.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is excelling for the Celtics following a slow start

Walker is less than a month into his Boston career, but the veteran is already enjoying the longest winning streak of his career. The 29-year-old has played a big role in Boston's rise to the top of the East, and he enters the game against the Warriors averaging 25 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker

Golden State Warriors Preview

Entering the season, Steve Kerr would have hoped that the Golden State Warriors could hang around the playoff spots before making a late-season push following the return of Klay Thompson. However, they started the season with some huge defeats, and Steph Curry's hand injury has eliminated any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

While the Warriors have been bolstered by the returns of Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein, Wednesday's defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers was their 10th of the season. Kerr's team is currently allowing 121.1 points per contest while scoring just 110.3, and things could get even worse in the coming weeks for the 2019 NBA Finalists.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell will lead Golden State's offense in the absence of Curry and Thompson

Despite the absence of Thompson and Curry, Green has been unable to increase his offensive input, leaving D'Angelo Russell to lead the Warriors. So far this season Russell is averaging 25.7 points and 6.7 assists per contest, and he is once again likely to stand out as Golden State's best performer.

Warriors Predicted Lineup:

Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jordan Poole, D'Angelo Russell

Celtics vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors have won just one game since they moved to Chase Center, and they are unlikely to pick a second win tonight. The Celtics are the better team from the top down, and there is no reason why they shouldn't make it 10 consecutive wins.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Warriors?

The game will be televised live on ESPN from 10:30 PM ET. There will also be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Boston. You can additionally live stream the game via NBA League Pass.